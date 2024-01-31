SPORTS
Bowie, Nocona do well at hosted powerlifting meets
Bowie and Nocona hosted powerlifting meets on Thursday night, with the Lady Rabbits opening their season while both Nocona teams competed.
The Bowie girls team finished third as it had four medalists. The Nocona girls finished second and had five lifters medal while the boys finished fifth and had two lifters medal.
The Lady Rabbits had three lifters finish first overall in their weight classes.
Haley Henry finished first in the 114 class by lifting a total of 615 pounds. Kinley Russell finished first in the 148 class as she lifted 765 pounds. Jordan Vaught won the 242 class as she lifted a meet-best total of 870 pounds.
The other Bowie medalist was Trently Brewer, who finished second in the 123 class.
The Lady Indians had three first place medalists as well.
Kaitlyn Tiffner won the 97 class with a total of 430 pounds. Kaylea Wallace won the 123 class with a total of 470 pounds. Jacie Pirkey won the 132 class with a total of 570 pounds.
Other medalists included Yazmin Ibarra, who got second to her teammate in the 123 class, and Caris Johnson who finished third in the 138 class.
The Nocona boys had two lifters medal and both were in the 114 class. Mitchel Gaston won the class with a total of 535 pounds. Kaden Wallace was second as he finished with a total of 425 pounds.
Girls Roundup
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns win at Midway on Friday night improved their record to 8-1 in district play.
The Lady Horns won a close game 45-41 as they came from behind in the second half to beat the Lady Falcons.
Forestburg had a four-game win streak coming into the game against a Midway team on the outside of the playoff race.
The Lady Falcons did not let that deter them as they took it to the Lady Horns in the first half.
After a close first quarter where Midway was up 11-9, the Lady Falcons had their best offensive spurt of the game, scoring 18 points in the second quarter and was in control.
Midway led 29-19 at halftime and Forestburg had to get its head in gear.
The Lady Horns led with defense, blanking the Lady Falcons in the second half. Midway scored just five points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth.
This left the door open for Forestburg to come back.
The Lady Horns took the lead at the end of the third quarter 35-34 and scored just enough in the fourth quarter to hold onto the lead, winning 45-41.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost at Slidell on the road on Friday night, but played one of their better games of the season.
The Lady Greyhounds won 47-30 against the Lady Bulldogs.
Prairie Valley came into the game hoping it could try and steal its first district win against a Slidell team that is sitting in third place in the district standings.
The Lady Bulldogs got off to a good start and competed well against the Lady Greyhounds who were hoping it would be an easy blowout win.
Prairie Valley hung with Slidell in the first half, despite dealing with foul trouble. The Lady Bulldogs biggest weakness is their lack of depth with only six players on their bench.
Moreso what happened, Prairie Valley had a lull offensively which allowed the Lady Greyhounds to build their lead up and get some breathing room.
The Lady Bulldogs could never catch back up to make it as close a game as it was in the first half.
Slidell won 47-30.
Missing scores
The Bellevue team had a bye-game. The Gold-Burg Lady Bears had their season canceled for having too few players. Saint Jo was scheduled to play Gold-Burg.
Boys Roundup
Saint Jo vs Gold-Burg
The Saint Jo Panthers won at Gold-Burg on Friday night to keep its pace for possibly second place in the district standings.
The Panthers won 41-37 against the Bears in a game that was up and down in terms of consistency from both teams.
Saint Jo won the first game between the teams way back in early January by a comfortable margin, but Gold-Burg was only one game back in the district standings since then and had the more experienced team.
Still, the Panthers showed what they can play like when everything is working as they got out to a 17-10 lead in the first quarter.
Then Saint Jo showed in the next quarter what has been its biggest weakness, its maddeningly inconsistency. The Bears held the Panthers to only three points in the second quarter.
This left the door open for Gold-Burg to come back as the team scored 13 points and took the lead 23-20 at halftime.
Saint Jo turned it around in the third quarter, getting a big boost with two made 3-pointers as it outscored the Bears 13-7.
The Panthers led 33-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
It was a close game throughout in the final period and Gold-Burg will kick itself for missing five free throws during quarter.
Saint Jo made just enough, going 4-6 from the free throw line, to hold off the Bears and win 41-37.
Nocona
The Nocona Indians wrapped up the first round of district play undefeated with a win against Archer City at home on Friday.
The Indians won 56-39 against the Wildcats.
Nocona came into the game confident with a 4-0 record compared with Archer City’s 1-3 record. Still, the Indians were down one starter thanks to a suspension from an on-court instance two games ago.
Nocona started the game playing like the better team, going up 14-8 after the first quarter and 31-15 at halftime. The Indians defense had limited the Wildcats to single-digit point totals in the first half.
The third quarter saw Nocona’s offense keep it up, but Archer City equaled its first half total to give it some life despite still trailing by double-digits heading into the fourth quarter.
The Indians were able to slow down the pace in the final period, limiting the Wildcats from being able to come back while still holding a comfortable lead.
Nocona won 56-39.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns bounced back from a bad loss by beat Midway on the road on Friday night.
The Longhorns won 55-43 against the Falcons to keep their second place in the district standings.
Forestburg was coming into the game after a disappointingly one-sided loss to first place Slidell which also saw some players get hurt and were out for Friday’s game.
Still, the Longhorns started the game well, going up 18-6 after the first quarter thanks to making three 3-pointers.
Forestburg kept scoring up in the second quarter relying on Jesse Wadsworth and Jesus Sanchez combining to score all 13 points. The Longhorns led 31-13 at halftime.
The second half saw Forestburg’s defensive intensity wane. The Falcons equaled the Longhorns 12 points in the third quarter before outscoring them 18-12 in the fourth quarter.
Still, it was not enough to crawl back into the game as Forestburg won 55-43.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs lost to first place Slidell on the road on Friday night.
The Greyhounds won 69-22 against the Bulldogs who are only the latest victim against undefeated Slidell.
Prairie Valley came into the game as a major underdog against a Greyhounds team that has outscored opponents 586 to 255 in district so far.
From the start it was clear it was not the night Cinderella was going to bless the Bulldogs with the chance to upset.
“We were on the bad side of a lopsided game from the get-go,” Coach Seth Stephens said. “We really struggled early on taking care of the ball against Slidell’s pressure defense and traps. That allowed them to build a large double digit lead by the end of the first quarter.”
Thankfully, Prairie Valley played a bit better in the second half, but not enough to make the game compelling in anyway.
Missing scores
The Bellevue team had a bye-game on Friday night.
Meekins scores 2,000th point
The Nocona Lady Indians blew out Archer City at home on Friday night to improve to 7-0 in district play.
The Lady Indians won by their usual margin, winning 89-21, with the highlight being an individual career milestone.
Meg Meekins needed to score 11 points entering the game to reach 2,000 career points. She got that early in the second quarter and even scored once more on a quick steal and score on the following inbounds play before Coach Kyle Spitzer could call a time out and inform her of her accomplishment.
“I am very proud of Meg,” Spitzer said. “The amount of work she puts in and how hard she works, she has earned it.”
Nocona started the game slower than usual for its high standard, up 16-6 after the first quarter.
The Lady Indians then turned it on and scored a mind-boggling 41 points in the second quarter to turn the game into another dominant sowing, which all of their district games have been so far.
Nocona added 22 points in the third quarter to not have too much of a letdown before slowing things down in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Indians won 89-21.
Meekins finished with a season high 39 points while collecting eight steals. Reagan Phipps was second with 17 points while Skyler Smith scored 13 points and Aubree Kleinhans scored 10 points. Avery Crutsinger grabbed a team high six rebounds.
