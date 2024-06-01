NEWS
Commissioners start new year
Montague County Commissioners open 2024 with a brief agenda of business at 9 a.m. on Jan. 8.
The court will nominate a person to fill a vacancy on the Montague County Tax Appraisal District Board of Directors.
Commissioners will discuss going out for sealed fuel bids by the gallon and transport load.
The final topic is payment of a bill to Fandel’s A/C for $9,696 to replace the last old unit at the sheriff’s office using federal grant funds.
NEWS
Bowie City Council faces new business items
Members of the Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 8 in the council chambers to open a new year of business.
Numerous items of new business fill the agenda.
A planning and zoning recommendation for approval of a replat for tracts at State Highway 59 and U.S. 287 will be offered. This is the site of a proposed new Allsup’s truck stop store location. A second recommendation is for a replat at 510 Ussery Street.
A request from the Bowie Economic Development Corporation to renew a five-year deed for city-owned property at Orchard and Mason. The BEDC has been trying to sell or use the land as an incentive for business development and the agreement had run the five years.
Could the city offices go to a four-day work week? There will be a discussion of a possible proposal where the work day would run longer and still contain 40 hours, but across four days an idea reportedly broached by city employees.
Also in new business, City Manager Bert Cunningham will discuss the power cost recovery increase. Cunningham also will make his monthly report to discuss the topics of the Mill and Nelson water line break, a transformer for the substation and the Brazos Electric power payment.
Public comments and the consent agenda wrap up the Monday council agenda
NEWS
Water crews worked all night to get water flowing again
After almost three days under a boil order plus nearly 10 hours without water, City of Bowie water customers saw the boil water order lifted shortly after noon Thursday.
The major line breaks occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday when an eight-inch water main blew out in the construction area at Nelson and Mill. City Manager Bert Cunningham said there was an eight-inch line and a six-inch line coming into that line, which had been uncovered during the construction project. All the lines in this area are being replaced in the drainage project.
The CM said with the lines being opened the contractor had struck them a couple of times requiring a fitting and a clamp; however, being uncovered the cast iron line just collapsed due to the weight. There were not working in that area when it occurred.
“Years ago when these lines were put in there were no valves put into them, which would allow you to shut off a section for repair and allow the system to continue flowing. There were no valves, but the new lines will have three. The tower began to drop quickly because we couldn’t turn it off,” explained the manager.
In order to replace the broken section of line, the entire water system had to be shut down, and per the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality any time the system drops below 32 pounds of pressure there is potential for bacteria and a boil order is required. Three consecutive days of clear water tests are required to lift the order.
City water crews worked far into the night Tuesday and Wednesday morning repairing the line, and they thought it was done shortly before 1 a.m., but when it was pressured up, it had to be redone. It was about 3 a.m. before the system was able to start refilling the tower and pressuring up the system. Wednesday morning water was back up and running, with the boil order in place.
Emergency drinking water was provided and available for pick-up at the city fire hall.
NEWS
Boil order lifted
The boil order for the City of Bowie has been lifted and water can be used after the system passed all the necessary testing following two major breaks this week.
