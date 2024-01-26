OBITUARIES
Daniel Lynn Watson
June 27, 1955 – January 20, 2024
BOWIE – Daniel Lynn Watson, 69, died Jan. 20, 2024 at his home in Bowie.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Jan. 27 at Freedom Life Church in Bowie with Pastor Chad Word officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Watson was born June 27, 1955 in Syracuse, NY and was raised on a strawberry farm by his grandparents. He hitchhiked south to Arizona in his 20s where he worked construction for a bit before finally landing in Texas. A trucker through-and-through, he took great pride in his career as an accomplished diesel mechanic, earning multiple awards before hitting the road to travel the country.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents and one aunt.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Beach; one uncle; one step-daughter; twin stepsons; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and many close friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Martha “Linda” Stevens
May 11, 1939 – January 23, 2024
SUNSET – Martha “Linda” Stevens, 84, Sunset, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 23, 2024 in Mansfield.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Jan. 30 at the First Baptist Church of Alvord with Andrew Stevens and Pastor Ken Hering officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery.
Linda was born May 11, 1939 in Fort Worth to Worth Douglas and Violet Alvis (Linley) Clark. On March 7, 1958, Linda married James Virgle Stevens in Gainesville. Together they raised three rowdy kids and helped raise a village of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her family, good food and gathering with family to eat and have a good time. Linda enjoyed watching beautiful things grow whether it was wild flowers or her family. In her free time she enjoyed reading, watching Gunsmoke and listening to Chuck Swindoll.
Linda will be remembered for her generosity and the love she had for her family, as well as her beautiful smile and contagious laugh.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Worth Douglas Clark and Violet Alvis Clark and her sister, Cindy Pittman
Linda is survived by her husband of 65 years, James “Virgle” Stevens; their children, Donna Lovell, Mike Stevens and wife Becky and Christal Shaffer and husband Dean; grandchildren, Chrisopher Lovell and wife Kelly, Andrew Stevens and wife Sutton, Justin Shaffer and wife Kayla, Miles Shaffer and Ainsley Hernandez and husband Josue; great-grandchildren, Kayden Shaffer, Colton Shaffer, Jaid Shaffer, Remi Shaffer, Cooper DeJarnett, Briggs Stevens, Watts Stevens, Hutch Stevens and Justice Hernandez; great-great-grandchild, Colter Shaffer; siblings, Worth Cornelius Clark and wife Gay, David Eugene Clark and Brenda Fehlbaum and husband Jean; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Lena Jo (Scruggs) Boydston
October 19, 1935 – January 18, 2024
PLANO – Lena Jo (Scruggs) Boydston, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 18, 2024 with her family by her side.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, TX. A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Southside Baptist Church in Bowie with Dr. Tony Rogers officiating. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie with Shane Boydston, Billy Jack Boydston, Jordan Lindsey, Casey Bowman, Fischer Blagg, Ethan Poorman and Gavin Boydston serving as pallbearers.
Lena was born on Oct. 19, 1935 in Hardeman County to J.P. and Jewell (Rogers) Scruggs. On Aug. 15, 1954 Lena married Jack Boydston at Southside Baptist Church in Bowie. Lena worked both inside and outside the home over the course of her career. She worked at Haggar in Bowie, Briarcroft Savings & Loan in Lubbock and the Dallas County Appraisal District in Garland.
Lena was a master seamstress and quilter in her spare time. She loved making beautiful clothes and quilts for her children and grandchildren. Lena enjoyed spending time in the mountains of Colorado with her husband Jack every chance they had, and their retirement summers were filled with rounding up as many grandkids that she could get to head off for camping adventures. Lena was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother that will be missed by so many.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Boydston; her parents, JP and Jewell Scruggs; brothers, J.W. Scruggs, J.H. Scruggs, Monroe Scruggs and Phillip Scruggs; son-in-law, Jay Lindsey and grandson, Brandon Smith.
Lena is survived by her two sons, Mike Boydston and wife Sandy, and Ricky Boydston and wife Terri; four daughters, Janet Lindsey, Carole Kildiff, Denise Coward and husband Skip, and Kristi Blagg; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, James Scruggs and wife Joan; sister, Louise (Scruggs) Jones and husband LeeWayne; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Otis “Doyle” Thompson
December 1941 – January 10, 2024
MONTAGUE – Otis “Doyle” Thompson, 82, passed at home, surrounded by loved ones on Jan. 10, 2024, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Doyle did not wish to have a memorial service.
Doyle was born in 1941 to Louis and Dorothy Thompson in West Texas, graduating from Ballinger High School. While there, Doyle enjoyed working on cars. He often laughed when telling heart-warming stories of these days, racing cars and the pranks he and his friends would play on each other.
Doyle married his true love, Mary Jo Lee in 1961. After completing his time in the Army, they moved to Arlington. Doyle worked as an airline mechanic and crew chief at American Airlines for 36 years. Aviation was one of Doyle’s biggest passions, and he enjoyed flying his Cessna all over the U.S. Being a hard-worker and supportive provider, he was also a master-plumber “on the side.”
Together, Doyle and Mary built their little “get-away” cabin on their peaceful 46-acre retreat in Montague County. Upon retirement, they moved to Montague permanently. Doyle valued his time on his tractor, improving their land.
Doyle was known as “the Rock” of the family. He was a loving, caring, kind, Christian man, and exceptional role model. He was a humble man of integrity, doing what he said he would do, and doing what was right. Doyle was always ready for the next fun adventure for the kids. He was filled with humorous stories. He was described as “To know Doyle, was to love Doyle.” Doyle treasured time spent with his family, and dedicated much of his time to his church family at Montague County Cowboy Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Eugene and Dwain Thompson.
Doyle is survived by his beautiful, spunky wife of 62 years, Mary Jo; two children, Brent Thompson and spouse Debra, Longview, and Tracie Hammer and spouse Greg, Montague; five grandkids, Caden Hammer, Taylor Vargas, Stevie Cain, Michael Peebles and Brittany Gill; siblings, Nedra Middleton and Garry Thompson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, brother/sisters-in-law, great grandkids, and other family members.
A special “thank you” to cousin Janeye for her caring home-health expertise, and to the many family and friends who reached out with love.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Montague County Cowboy Church, Easy Street Animal Shelter, St Jo, TX or Rocky Road Refuge, Muenster, TX.
Paid publication
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS9 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS9 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS6 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint