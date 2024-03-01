Dirt work begins for new Bowie Allsup’s truck stop

By BARBARA GREEN

Two major business construction projects in the discussion and planning stages for several years are expected to finally get underway as 2024 opens.

These are two large convenience store/gas stations that will be located along U.S. Highway 287 at the edge of Bowie. Dirt and trees were flying “on the hill,” as it was called many years when Jim Bowie Restaurant was located at the intersection of State Highway 59 South and U.S. 287.

According to the City of Bowie Code office, Allsup’s has submitted plans to build a 6,277 square foot store location that will be suitable to offer gas not only for autos, but diesel for vehicles and semi-trucks. The paperwork states this is an estimated $6 million building project.

Pictured above dirt worth at the new Allsup’s truck stop location at State Highway 59 and U.S. 298. (Photo by Barbara Green)