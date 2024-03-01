NEWS
Dirt work begins for new Bowie Allsup’s truck stop
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Two major business construction projects in the discussion and planning stages for several years are expected to finally get underway as 2024 opens.
These are two large convenience store/gas stations that will be located along U.S. Highway 287 at the edge of Bowie. Dirt and trees were flying “on the hill,” as it was called many years when Jim Bowie Restaurant was located at the intersection of State Highway 59 South and U.S. 287.
According to the City of Bowie Code office, Allsup’s has submitted plans to build a 6,277 square foot store location that will be suitable to offer gas not only for autos, but diesel for vehicles and semi-trucks. The paperwork states this is an estimated $6 million building project.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Pictured above dirt worth at the new Allsup’s truck stop location at State Highway 59 and U.S. 298. (Photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
City facing water system shut down during repair
City of Bowie water customers will face a water shutdown today after a major break in the construction area on Mill Street. City Manager Bert Cunningham said at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday the lines were a six and eight inch, that are involved with the break and the city has already lost eight feet in the tower.
Crews are working to address the repair as quickly as possible, however, Cunningham said customers can expect to see the water off for 8-10 hours. There will be residual in the tower, but the plant pumps will be turned off. This loss of pressure is expected to result in a boil order. The CM said when those lines were placed many years ago they did not include valves so there is no way to shut it off to make the repairs.
Shortly after 4 p.m. city officials reported a boil order was put into place. Any water from the city system should be boiled if it is used for drinking or cooking.
Jan. 3 update – The line repairs have been made and the water tower is being filled. The boil order will remain in place until the required testing is completed. Bottled water is available at the city fire hall free for local residents.
NEWS
Severe storm education class planned locally
The 2024 spring severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local public safety officials want you to be ready.
The National Weather Service Office staff in Fort Worth will be conducting a free severe weather education class from 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Montague County Annex.
Officially known as the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Training Class, the program will be conducted in partnership with Montague County Emergency Management. There is no cost to attend this class, no pre-registration is required, and you do not have to be a resident of Montague County to attend.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
City of Bowie responds to structure fire
City of Bowie firefighters responded to this structure fire at 9:45 a.m. Thursday at 312 Miller. On arrival firefighters saw flames coming out of the front windows and heavy smoke. Assistant Fire Chief Joel Moore said this is a rental property owned by Joseph Burk and the resident was outside of the house and unharmed. Cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. Moore said there was significant smoke damage and he listed it as a total loss.
