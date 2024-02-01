City facing water system shut down during repair

City of Bowie water customers will face a water shutdown today after a major break in the construction area on Mill Street. City Manager Bert Cunningham said at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday the lines were a six and eight inch, that are involved with the break and the city has already lost eight feet in the tower.

Crews are working to address the repair as quickly as possible, however, Cunningham said customers can expect to see the water off for 8-10 hours. There will be residual in the tower, but the plant pumps will be turned off. This loss of pressure is expected to result in a boil order. The CM said when those lines were placed many years ago they did not include valves so there is no way to shut it off to make the repairs.

Shortly after 4 p.m. city officials reported a boil order was put into place. Any water from the city system should be boiled if it is used for drinking or cooking.