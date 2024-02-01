NEWS
City facing water system shut down during repair
City of Bowie water customers will face a water shutdown today after a major break in the construction area on Mill Street. City Manager Bert Cunningham said at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday the lines were a six and eight inch, that are involved with the break and the city has already lost eight feet in the tower.
Crews are working to address the repair as quickly as possible, however, Cunningham said customers can expect to see the water off for 8-10 hours. There will be residual in the tower, but the plant pumps will be turned off. This loss of pressure is expected to result in a boil order. The CM said when those lines were placed many years ago they did not include valves so there is no way to shut it off to make the repairs.
Shortly after 4 p.m. city officials reported a boil order was put into place. Any water from the city system should be boiled if it is used for drinking or cooking.
City of Bowie responds to structure fire
City of Bowie firefighters responded to this structure fire at 9:45 a.m. Thursday at 312 Miller. On arrival firefighters saw flames coming out of the front windows and heavy smoke. Assistant Fire Chief Joel Moore said this is a rental property owned by Joseph Burk and the resident was outside of the house and unharmed. Cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. Moore said there was significant smoke damage and he listed it as a total loss.
County wraps 2023
It was a brief final 2023 meeting for the Montague Commissioner’s Court as its members met on Tuesday.
The court will move forward in the new year with updates to the subdivision rules. Four years ago Montague County established a new slate of subdivision rules hoping to be ready for an influx of new developments that were coming into the county.
2023 full of highs, lows
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
The year 2023 was filled with a variety of top news items including a drought and heat wave that lead to fires and water restrictions in Montague County. Two school districts offered bonds for building improvements and local elections underwent some changes.
Bowie tackled some major construction projects that were several years in the work and a new emergency room was finally opened in the community. The News staff went through our editions to find the top news and while we could not include everything, we hope to have included things that impacted entire communities.
