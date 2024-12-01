OBITUARIES
Ethel Irene Willett
September 3, 1930 – January 8, 2024
HOUSTON – Ethel Irene Willett, 93, died on Jan. 8, 2024 in Houston.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Jan. 13 at the funeral home.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Jan. 13 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. Burial will follow at Smyrna Cemetery in Sunset.
She was born Sept. 3, 1930 in Mena, AR to Luther and Lena Bradford. She moved to Sunset when she was three years old and graduated from Bowie High School in 1948.
On Jan. 8, 1949 she married Richard Willett in Sunset. She was a homemaker and raised two boys. Later in life she moved to Houston and was a longtime member of the Sagemont Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Willett; son, Steve Willett and five brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, Gary Willett, Houston; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; niece, Sue Gott; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Dennis Ray Smith
July 21, 1938 – November 26, 2023
WICHITA FALLS – Dennis Ray Smith, 85, passed away on Nov. 26, 2023 at a Senior Care in Wichita Falls surrounded by his family.
Honoring his request there will not be a memorial service. He donated his remains to the University of North Texas Health Science Center.
Dennis was born on July 21, 1938 in Fort Worth and grew up in Arlington with a large family and friends. After he finished school, Dennis joined the US Navy and served on the USS Kearsarge. Dennis met and married Wanda Lou Stowe Smith.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Lou Stowe Smith.
He is survived by sisters, Ernestine Rose (David), Burleson, Pam Cato (Vidal), Euless and Pat Staffor, Van Buren, AR; stepson, David Stowe, Dallas; sister-in-law, Dolores Jones, Wichita Falls and nephew, James Vaughan, Arlington.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Howard Glen “Pappy” Gillman
April 28, 1936 – December 31, 2024
NOCONA – Howard Glen “Pappy” Gillman, 87, died on Dec. 31, 2023 in Nocona, TX.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
He was born on April 28, 1936 in Arkansas City, KS to Russell Gillman and Neosha Bell Gillman. He married Maria Cruz on March 9, 1981 in Grand Prairie. He was a hard-worker all of his life and was temporarily employed by his daughter, Shayla Suleiman at Nocona Mini Mart.
He is survived by his wife, Maria “Taco” Gillman, Nocona; two daughters, Diane Stapp, Pigeon Forge, TN, and Shayla Suleiman, Nebraska; sister, Gin Beck, Cleburne; five granddaughters and two great-granddaughters.
OBITUARIES
Rita Jean Cassetty
August 8, 1947 – January 10, 2024
BELLEVUE – Rita Jean Cassetty, 76, died on Jan. 10, 2024, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the First Baptist Church of Bellevue with Pastor Robert Slayton officiating. Burial will follow at Bellevue Cemetery.
She was born in Bowie on Aug. 8, 1947 to Rue and Mary Lou Wells. She started school in Bellevue before moving to Bushland to her grandparents’ farm. She graduated from Vega High School in 1965. She accepted Jesus as her savior at 12 years old at Palo Duro Baptist Church.
She married Gene Foster Cassetty in Friona in 1965 and later that year welcomed a son, Gene Bryon Cassetty. With Gene’s electrical work, they moved all over the United States until his retirement. After returning to Bellevue, she gave birth to a daughter, Rita Lynette in September of 1972.
Rita was known throughout the area of North Texas for her upholstery business which she operated for more than 30 years. She was a Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Bellevue for many years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Cassetty; her parents, Rue and Mary Lou Wells; daughter, Lynette Cassetty Erwin and sister-in-law, Carroll Wells.
She is survived by her son, Bryon Cassetty, Bellevue; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Tommy Wells, Hereford; sister, Marla Davidson, Decatur; and numerous nieces and one nephew.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center or Bellevue Cemetery Ladies Auxiliary.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
