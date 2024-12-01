Howard Glen “Pappy” Gillman

Rita Jean Cassetty

August 8, 1947 – January 10, 2024

BELLEVUE – Rita Jean Cassetty, 76, died on Jan. 10, 2024, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the First Baptist Church of Bellevue with Pastor Robert Slayton officiating. Burial will follow at Bellevue Cemetery.

She was born in Bowie on Aug. 8, 1947 to Rue and Mary Lou Wells. She started school in Bellevue before moving to Bushland to her grandparents’ farm. She graduated from Vega High School in 1965. She accepted Jesus as her savior at 12 years old at Palo Duro Baptist Church.

She married Gene Foster Cassetty in Friona in 1965 and later that year welcomed a son, Gene Bryon Cassetty. With Gene’s electrical work, they moved all over the United States until his retirement. After returning to Bellevue, she gave birth to a daughter, Rita Lynette in September of 1972.

Rita was known throughout the area of North Texas for her upholstery business which she operated for more than 30 years. She was a Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Bellevue for many years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Cassetty; her parents, Rue and Mary Lou Wells; daughter, Lynette Cassetty Erwin and sister-in-law, Carroll Wells.

She is survived by her son, Bryon Cassetty, Bellevue; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Tommy Wells, Hereford; sister, Marla Davidson, Decatur; and numerous nieces and one nephew.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center or Bellevue Cemetery Ladies Auxiliary.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.