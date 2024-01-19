Jade Nicole Byas

Billy Joe Romine

September 29, 1984 – January 15, 2024

WEATHERFORD – Billy Joe Romine, 39, passed into the presence of the Lord on Jan. 15, 2024 from Weatherford, TX.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 20 at White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the White Family Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Gamble officiating.

Burial will follow at Montague Cemetery in Montague with pallbearers, Jerod Contreras Sr., Michael Ogeda, Sonny Wilson, Tyler Davis, Anthony Amato and Felipe Taranto.

Billy was born to Tommy Joe Romine and Linda Irene Sampson in Muenster on Sept. 29,1984. Billy and Helen Wu have been committed together from March 3, 2018 until his passing.

Billy served his country in the United States Army through Special Intelligence. He worked for South Point Construction at the time of his passing. He loved traveling and spending time with Helen. Although Billy never had any kids of his own he took all of his nieces and nephews and loved them as if they were his. He was the glue to all the family’s gatherings. For Someone who did not like crowds, he never met a stranger. Everyone loved him for who he was no matter how CRAZY. Billy will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his dad, Tommy Joe Romine; grandfather, Jessie Bill Sampson; grandmother, Audrey Sampson and grandmother, Melba Romine.

Billy is survived by Helen Wu; mother, Linda Romine; brothers, Leonard and wife Crene and James; sisters, Kathy and husband Victor, Christina and husband Josh, and Melinda and husband Troy; numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Billy made an impact on all who were in his life, and he will be greatly missed by all.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

