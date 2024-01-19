OBITUARIES
Jade Nicole Byas
May 4, 1990 – January 17, 2024
RICHARDSON – Jade Nichole Byas, 33, died on Jan. 17, 2024 in Arlington, TX.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Jan. 20 at the Lighthouse Assembly in Bowie with Pastor Justin Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Tage Cemetery in Bowie, TX.
She was born in May 4, 1990 Richardson to Jeff and Mary Byas. She graduated from LV Berkner High School in 2008. Byas was an assisted living technician. She also took pride in working for a small toy manufacturing company.
She is survived by her parents, Jeff and Mary Byas; and older brother, Nathan Byas, all of Richardson; and many cousins and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Billy Joe Romine
September 29, 1984 – January 15, 2024
WEATHERFORD – Billy Joe Romine, 39, passed into the presence of the Lord on Jan. 15, 2024 from Weatherford, TX.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 20 at White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the White Family Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Gamble officiating.
Burial will follow at Montague Cemetery in Montague with pallbearers, Jerod Contreras Sr., Michael Ogeda, Sonny Wilson, Tyler Davis, Anthony Amato and Felipe Taranto.
Billy was born to Tommy Joe Romine and Linda Irene Sampson in Muenster on Sept. 29,1984. Billy and Helen Wu have been committed together from March 3, 2018 until his passing.
Billy served his country in the United States Army through Special Intelligence. He worked for South Point Construction at the time of his passing. He loved traveling and spending time with Helen. Although Billy never had any kids of his own he took all of his nieces and nephews and loved them as if they were his. He was the glue to all the family’s gatherings. For Someone who did not like crowds, he never met a stranger. Everyone loved him for who he was no matter how CRAZY. Billy will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his dad, Tommy Joe Romine; grandfather, Jessie Bill Sampson; grandmother, Audrey Sampson and grandmother, Melba Romine.
Billy is survived by Helen Wu; mother, Linda Romine; brothers, Leonard and wife Crene and James; sisters, Kathy and husband Victor, Christina and husband Josh, and Melinda and husband Troy; numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Billy made an impact on all who were in his life, and he will be greatly missed by all.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Harold “Buddy” Lee
March 10, 1935 – January 15, 2024
NOCONA – Harold “Buddy” Lee, 88, died on Jan. 15, 2024 in Nocona, TX.
A visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Jan. 20 at First Baptist Church in Nocona.
The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. on Jan. 20 at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Dave Woodbury officiating. Interment will follow in Duncan Cemetery, Duncan, OK.
He was born on March 10, 1935 outside of Alma, TX to William E. Lee and Mildred Allyene Hester Lee. Buddy married the love of his life Louise Hendrix on July 29, 1954 in Duncan, OK. Buddy served in the Oklahoma 45th Division National Guard for six years and then on active duty in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1968 stationed in Germany.
After the military service he and Louise worked in life insurance and moved around between Texas and Oklahoma before settling in Duncan. They settled at Nocona Lake in 1989. After 25 years he retired from insurance and computer repair and moved into the Old Gist House in town. During his time in Nocona he went into the oil business with Doie Allen and later Tim Brooks. During this time he also got involved in the Jean’s Men’s Bible Class in Nocona. After the death of Jack Crain he began teaching the Bible class full-time and sold his part of the oil business.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Louise Lee; son, William Robert Lee and brother, Billy Ralph Lee.
He is survived by his son, Richard Lee, Nocona; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Jean’s Men’s Bible Class.
Kristi Jo Craddock
November 28, 1972 – January 14, 2024
NOCONA – Kristi Jo Craddock, 51, died Jan. 14 after a long fight with Scleroderma in Nocona, TX.
A visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service on Jan. 18 at Jerry Woods Chapel in Nocona.
The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at Jerry Woods Chapel on Jan. 18 with the Revs. Don and Belinda Hendrix officiating. Interment will follow in Nocona Cemetery.
She was born on Nov. 28, 1972 in Nocona at the old Major Clinic to Larry Craddock and Kathy Sewell Craddock. She worked as a registered nurse for multiple hospitals and clinics such as Nocona Hospital, Denton Regional Hospital, Dallas Children’s Hospital and Clinics and Cooke’s Children’s Hospital and Clinics. She earned multiple awards as a RN and trained many people and parents with the care of their children. She had been fighting Scleroderma disease for many years.
She is preceded in death by her father, and grandparents, D.J & Betty Sewell, Albert & Ruby Craddock.
She is survived by her mother, Kathy Craddock, Nocona; Aunt Kim Coker, Hurst; uncles, Billy Craddock, Henrietta and Johnnie Schmitz, Bowie and many other cousins and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to Lucky Paws Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 595, Nocona TX 76255 or National Scleroderma Foundation, www.scleroderma.org/ways-to-give/.
