OBITUARIES
Harold “Buddy” Lee
Harold “Buddy” Lee
March 10, 1935 – January 15, 2024
NOCONA – Harold “Buddy” Lee, 88, died on Jan. 15, 2024 in Nocona, TX.
A visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Jan. 20 at First Baptist Church in Nocona.
The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. on Jan. 20 at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Dave Woodbury officiating. Interment will follow in Duncan Cemetery, Duncan, OK.
He was born on March 10, 1935 outside of Alma, TX to William E. Lee and Mildred Allyene Hester Lee. Buddy married the love of his life Louise Hendrix on July 29, 1954 in Duncan, OK. Buddy served in the Oklahoma 45th Division National Guard for six years and then on active duty in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1968 stationed in Germany.
After the military service he and Louise worked in life insurance and moved around between Texas and Oklahoma before settling in Duncan. They settled at Nocona Lake in 1989. After 25 years he retired from insurance and computer repair and moved into the Old Gist House in town. During his time in Nocona he went into the oil business with Doie Allen and later Tim Brooks. During this time he also got involved in the Jean’s Men’s Bible Class in Nocona. After the death of Jack Crain he began teaching the Bible class full-time and sold his part of the oil business.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Louise Lee; son, William Robert Lee and brother, Billy Ralph Lee.
He is survived by his son, Richard Lee, Nocona; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Jean’s Men’s Bible Class.
OBITUARIES
Kristi Jo Craddock
Kristi Jo Craddock
November 28, 1972 – January 14, 2024
NOCONA – Kristi Jo Craddock, 51, died Jan. 14 after a long fight with Scleroderma in Nocona, TX.
A visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service on Jan. 18 at Jerry Woods Chapel in Nocona.
The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at Jerry Woods Chapel on Jan. 18 with the Revs. Don and Belinda Hendrix officiating. Interment will follow in Nocona Cemetery.
She was born on Nov. 28, 1972 in Nocona at the old Major Clinic to Larry Craddock and Kathy Sewell Craddock. She worked as a registered nurse for multiple hospitals and clinics such as Nocona Hospital, Denton Regional Hospital, Dallas Children’s Hospital and Clinics and Cooke’s Children’s Hospital and Clinics. She earned multiple awards as a RN and trained many people and parents with the care of their children. She had been fighting Scleroderma disease for many years.
She is preceded in death by her father, and grandparents, D.J & Betty Sewell, Albert & Ruby Craddock.
She is survived by her mother, Kathy Craddock, Nocona; Aunt Kim Coker, Hurst; uncles, Billy Craddock, Henrietta and Johnnie Schmitz, Bowie and many other cousins and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to Lucky Paws Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 595, Nocona TX 76255 or National Scleroderma Foundation, www.scleroderma.org/ways-to-give/.
OBITUARIES
Dennis Ray Smith
Dennis Ray Smith
July 21, 1938 – November 26, 2023
WICHITA FALLS – Dennis Ray Smith, 85, passed away on Nov. 26, 2023 at a Senior Care in Wichita Falls surrounded by his family.
Honoring his request there will not be a memorial service. He donated his remains to the University of North Texas Health Science Center.
Dennis was born on July 21, 1938 in Fort Worth and grew up in Arlington with a large family and friends. After he finished school, Dennis joined the US Navy and served on the USS Kearsarge. Dennis met and married Wanda Lou Stowe Smith.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Lou Stowe Smith.
He is survived by sisters, Ernestine Rose (David), Burleson, Pam Cato (Vidal), Euless and Pat Staffor, Van Buren, AR; stepson, David Stowe, Dallas; sister-in-law, Dolores Jones, Wichita Falls and nephew, James Vaughan, Arlington.
OBITUARIES
Howard Glen “Pappy” Gillman
Howard Glen “Pappy” Gillman
April 28, 1936 – December 31, 2024
NOCONA – Howard Glen “Pappy” Gillman, 87, died on Dec. 31, 2023 in Nocona, TX.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
He was born on April 28, 1936 in Arkansas City, KS to Russell Gillman and Neosha Bell Gillman. He married Maria Cruz on March 9, 1981 in Grand Prairie. He was a hard-worker all of his life and was temporarily employed by his daughter, Shayla Suleiman at Nocona Mini Mart.
He is survived by his wife, Maria “Taco” Gillman, Nocona; two daughters, Diane Stapp, Pigeon Forge, TN, and Shayla Suleiman, Nebraska; sister, Gin Beck, Cleburne; five granddaughters and two great-granddaughters.
