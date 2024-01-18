Kristi Jo Craddock

Harold “Buddy” Lee

March 10, 1935 – January 15, 2024

NOCONA – Harold “Buddy” Lee, 88, died on Jan. 15, 2024 in Nocona, TX.

A visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Jan. 20 at First Baptist Church in Nocona.

The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. on Jan. 20 at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Dave Woodbury officiating. Interment will follow in Duncan Cemetery, Duncan, OK.

He was born on March 10, 1935 outside of Alma, TX to William E. Lee and Mildred Allyene Hester Lee. Buddy married the love of his life Louise Hendrix on July 29, 1954 in Duncan, OK. Buddy served in the Oklahoma 45th Division National Guard for six years and then on active duty in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1968 stationed in Germany.

After the military service he and Louise worked in life insurance and moved around between Texas and Oklahoma before settling in Duncan. They settled at Nocona Lake in 1989. After 25 years he retired from insurance and computer repair and moved into the Old Gist House in town. During his time in Nocona he went into the oil business with Doie Allen and later Tim Brooks. During this time he also got involved in the Jean’s Men’s Bible Class in Nocona. After the death of Jack Crain he began teaching the Bible class full-time and sold his part of the oil business.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Louise Lee; son, William Robert Lee and brother, Billy Ralph Lee.

He is survived by his son, Richard Lee, Nocona; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to Jean’s Men’s Bible Class.