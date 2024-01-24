SPORTS
Lady Rabbits lose to Holliday despite good defensive effort
The Bowie Lady Rabbits fell to Holliday on Friday night in the second round of district play.
The Lady Eagles won a low-scoring game 38-20 as the Lady Rabbits made them work in the first half.
Bowie came into the game hoping it could try and turn things around. The Lady Rabbits have not won a district game in the first round of district play, missing their leading scorer Ziba Robbins who was still out with an injury.
Bowie hoped it could get an upset win with Holliday coming off two straight losses, the first losses in district for the Lady Eagles.
Early on it looked like the Lady Rabbits were doing the things they could do to make it happen.
Bowie was shadowing Holliday’s top player Kenna Wood to try and deny her touching the ball and making things difficult for her. The Lady Rabbits defense, which has been solid despite recent results, were playing physical and hustling like they wanted this game.
The biggest struggle for Bowie, scoring, was solved with Maycie Metzler getting to the free throw line several times and converting 4-7 in the first quarter. With baskets from Ella Richey and a 3-pointer from Emily Cueva, the Lady Rabbits held a one basket lead 9-7 heading into the second quarter.
Unfortunately, that would be the highest scoring period for Bowie for the rest of the game. The team scored only one basket each the next two quarters as Holliday pulled ahead.
Bowie’s team seemed to wear down as the game went along against the Lady Eagles press defense. Even if only a few turnovers led directly to quick points in transition, the Lady Rabbits had too many in the form of traveling or off off-target passes that went out of bounds.
Bowie scored multiple baskets in the fourth quarter as the team found Imala Walker open in the post after driving the lane for five points.
The Lady Eagles offense never fully broke out against the Lady Rabbits. Even with Wood finding ways to score in the second half after being held to only basket in the first half, Bowie’s defense still did a consistently tough job. Holliday scored 17 points in the first half and 21 in the second half.
It was not enough as the Lady Rabbits offense let them down again as Holliday won 38-20.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Girls Roundup
Nocona
In a showing of domination against everyone in district, the Nocona Lady Indians had their most one-sided win against Olney on Friday.
The Lady Indians won 82-5, allowing the Lady Cubs only two baskets all game that both came in the second quarter.
It was the ultimate mismatch. Nocona is the sixth ranked team in 2A according to the most recent Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll, with only three losses against bigger schools who are also ranked among the top in 3A and 4A.
The Lady Indians had already outscored the other four district opponents 284-103.
Olney lost all four of its district games, but had come just three points short in its previous game against Petrolia, hoping it was maybe turning a corner and could give its all against the vastly superior Nocona team.
The Lady Indians showed no mercy, never scoring less than 15 points, which they did in the fourth quarter, while scoring 26 and 25 points in the middle quarters.
In the end, six of Nocona’s seven players finished with more points individually than the Lady Cubs scored all game.
Forestburg vs Bellevue
The Forestburg Lady Horns won at Bellevue on Friday night.
The Lady Horns won 53-42 against the Lady Eagles in the team’s second matchup.
The first game between the teams more than a month ago was close as Forestburg won 63-57.
The Lady Horns team has gone on to lose only one district game to Saint Jo while Bellevue had competed well, but had a 2-4 district record.
The first quarter was close as the defenses muddied up the scoring opportunities for both teams.
Forestburg led only 8-7 after the first quarter.
The pace picked up offensively for both sides the rest of the game. Neither team scored less than 11 points in each of the final three quarters.
It was the middle quarters where the Lady Horns pulled away, outscoring the Lady Eagles 18-12 and 16-12.
With the two teams playing an even fourth quarter tied 11-11, Forestburg held on to win comfortably 53-42.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost their first district game on the road at Slidell on Friday night.
The Lady Greyhounds won 53-44 to get revenge against the Lady Panthers.
Saint Jo came into the game 6-0 while Slidell was 4-2. The first game was won by one basket more than a month ago at the Lady Panthers home court. The Lady Greyhounds also lost to Forestburg to threaten their long run of district championships.
Slidell came out and controlled the game for most of the way though the Lady Panthers were never far behind nipping at the lead and hoping to take control when it mattered.
The Lady Greyhounds led 10-6 after the first quarter and 19-16 at halftime. The pace picked up with both teams more than doubling the first half totals in the third quarter alone, but Saint Jo was till behind.
Only in the final period did Slidell pull ahead by nearly double-digits where it was able to stay and win 53-44.
Missing scores
Prairie Valley had a bye-game on Friday night.
Gold-Burg has canceled the rest of its season for having too few players on its team.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Boys Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians stayed undefeated in district with a breezy win against Olney on Friday night.
The Indians won 65-40 against the Cubs as Nocona improved to 3-0 in district play.
The Indians won their first two district games against Seymour and Windthorst by a combined total of only 10 points, so Nocona was hoping to play well enough to not sweat much.
Olney was 0-2, but had lost both games by single-digit totals that made it seem like a game where it could compete if the Indians did not come into the game taking the Cubs seriously.
Nocona rubbed that notion out of the way with the way it started the game.
The Indians scored 22 points in the first quarter despite not getting to the free throw line. Nocona had six different players make at least one basket while making two 3-pointers as the team led 22-5.
The inevitable let down came in the second quarter Olney got itself to together and actually outscored the Indians. It was only by four points though as Nocona led comfortably 31 -18 at halftime.
The Indians got back to playing better in the second half and outscored the Cubs in both final quarters while scoring 16 and 18 points.
Nocona cruised to a 65-40 win.
Forestburg vs Bellevue
The Forestburg Longhorns wrapped up the first round of district play earning their fourth straight win at Bellevue on Friday night.
The Longhorns won 56-47 against the Eagles to improve to second place in the district standings.
Forestburg came into the game on a three game winning streak. After losing its first two district games, the Longhorns had reeled off wins against Gold-Burg, Saint Jo and Prairie Valley.
Bellevue was at 2-3, with wins against Midway and Prairie Valley.
The Eagles started the game off well, going up 17-9. Forestburg changed some things around to catch back up, but still trailed at halftime, but by only one basket 26-23.
It was a high scoring third quarter for both teams, but the Longhorns kept up their momentum by grabbing hold of the lead by one basket 41-39 heading into the fourth quarter.
Forestburg’s momentum kept going while Bellevue’s offense ran out of gas.
The Longhorns won 56-47.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears won at Midway on Friday night letting them stay in the playoff hunt.
The Bears beat Midway 40-33 to improve to 3-3 after the first round of district play.
Gold-Burg was coming off a disappointing performance against Slidell, which hurt worse because the team seemed like it had turned the corner with two straight wins against Prairie Valley and Bellevue.
Midway also was at 2-3 coming into the game and was hoping, with the home crowd behind the team, to make it two in a row for the Bears.
Gold-Burg’s usual style of hyper aggressive defense combined with a fast paced offense was tested as the Falcons zone defense offered few wide open opportunities without patience.
The Bears led throughout the game, but not by much in the low-scoring affair.
Gold-Burg led 6-5 after the first quarter, 15-11 at halftime and 23-19 heading into the fourth quarter.
The pace picked up on both sides for the final period, but the Bears were able to stay in control with the lead and won 40-33.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers were the latest team to feel district juggernaut Slidell’s wrath on Friday night.
The undefeated Greyhound team won 91-28 as the Panthers fell to 3-3 in district.
Slidell came into the game having outscored the other four district opponents 394-185. Saint Jo was coming off a crazy high scoring, double-overtime victory against Bellevue to improve to 3-2 in district.
Despite the record, the Panthers performances have been described as icy hot this season as consistency and youthful inexperience have been the main culprit.
The Greyhounds jumped on Saint Jo from the start according to Ryan Bruce and the team was never able to handle their pressure.
“They press really well and in the half court, they are constantly switching defenses and keeping offensives confused and difficult to identify what defense they are in,” Bruce said.
No individual statistics were given as the Panthers hope to look forward and try to forget this game.
Missing scores
Prairie Valley had a bye-game on Friday night.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Powerlifting season gets started
With the start of the new year comes the beginning of the powerlifting season for both Bowie and Nocona.
The Bowie boy’s team competed on Thursday at a big meet in Princeton and finished sixth out of 25 schools. The Nocona teams competed on Jan. 11 at Muenster and the girl’s team finished third while the boys finished fifth.
The Jackrabbits had four lifters finish in the top five of their weight class and score points. The highest placer was Robert Zambrano, who finished second in the 132 weight class. He ended with a total of 1,010 pounds.
Third place finishes went to Noah Brown and Jacobi McGregor, who both lifted a total of 1,245 pounds. Brown competed in the 275 class and McGregor in the 308 class.
The final scorer for Bowie was Cooper McShan, who finished fifth in the 148 class by lifting a total of 1,045 pounds.
For Nocona, the Lady Indians’ team had a great first meet as all five of their lifters who completed the three lifts placed well enough to score points.
Kaitlyn Tiffner won the 97 class by lifting a total of 425 pounds. Savannah Wade also won her 114 class, finishing with a total of 500 pounds.
Yazmin Ibarra finished second in the 132 class by lifting 405 pounds. Jacie Pirkey and Caris Johnson finished third and fourth in the 148 class.
Pirkey lifted 510 pounds and Johnson lifted 470 pounds.
The Nocona boys team had two lifters score points. Mitchel Gaston won the 123 class by lifting a total of 515 pounds. Hayden Matthews was third in the 242 class as he lifted 955 pounds.
To see results for all lifters who completed all three lifts, pick up a copy the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS9 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS9 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS6 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint