Maddox named to fill board vacancy

Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District met in a lengthy session this week evaluating the superintendent, naming a new trustee to fill a vacancy and a public hearing on the Texas Academic Performance Report.

The board met Monday and after an executive session to review board prospects Nichole Maddox was selected to fill the vacancy in place two, following the resignation of Debbie Leonard last month. Superintendent Blake Enlow said several people were recommended. Maddox will be sworn in on Feb. 5.

The new trustee is married to Bret and they operate Maddox Legacy Hat Store in downtown Bowie. Nichole has been active in many school committees and the couple has twin girls in eighth grade.

