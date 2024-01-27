NEWS
Texas Sen. Springer asks: Can Paxton case restart?
On Jan. 25 State Senator Drew Springer (Muenster-30), who voted last year to acquit Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, sent a letter asking the Texas Senator to consider restarting the process since Paxton is no longer fighting the whistleblower claims, which were seen as a centerpiece of the trial.
Springer, who is retiring at the end of his term in January 2025, sent the letter to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and members of the Senate.
“The point of this letter,” stated Springer, “I am asking the Senate whether there is a legal mechanism to reopen the impeachment proceedings. Failure to at least consider this possibility runs the risk of AG Paxton making a mockery of the Texas Senate.”
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Maddox named to fill board vacancy
Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District met in a lengthy session this week evaluating the superintendent, naming a new trustee to fill a vacancy and a public hearing on the Texas Academic Performance Report.
The board met Monday and after an executive session to review board prospects Nichole Maddox was selected to fill the vacancy in place two, following the resignation of Debbie Leonard last month. Superintendent Blake Enlow said several people were recommended. Maddox will be sworn in on Feb. 5.
The new trustee is married to Bret and they operate Maddox Legacy Hat Store in downtown Bowie. Nichole has been active in many school committees and the couple has twin girls in eighth grade.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Are you registered to vote? Deadline is Feb. 5
Texas law requires eligible voters to register by the 30th day before election day, so if you want to vote in the March 5 party primaries the deadline is Feb. 5.
To confirm your registration status visit the Texas Secretary of State webpage and click on the Am I registered? portal. Go to votetexas.gov.
On the portal you can look up your voter registration in the statewide database. Voter registration is county-based, so citizens are encouraged to contact their county voter registrar for specific questions on the status of the registration.
Texans who have recently changed their name or address can easily update their voter registration online at Texas.gov.
You are eligible to vote if:
- You are a United States citizen;
- You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;
- You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.
- You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and
- You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
Call the Montague County Elections Administrator at 894-2540
NEWS
Property taxes due Jan. 31
Montague County property owners have one week to pay their county, city, school and hospital district taxes before facing any sort of penalty or interest charges.
The tax deadline is Jan. 31. Those who pay by the deadline will avoid the 7% penalty and interest that begins on Feb. 1. That amount will increase each month until July 1 when attorney fees are added. Tax payments were due when the tax statements were received in early October 2023.
It has been a crazy year for taxes where taxpayers were uncertain about their homestead exemption and school taxes. The November election saw the school district homestead exemption go up from $40,000 to $100,000, and this year school taxes were compressed at various levels by the State Legislature lowering those rates.
Both offices are hovering in the 51% collection rate at this point one week out from the deadline. Most taxes are paid in the final few weeks.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS9 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS9 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS6 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint