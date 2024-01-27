Texas Sen. Springer asks: Can Paxton case restart?

On Jan. 25 State Senator Drew Springer (Muenster-30), who voted last year to acquit Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, sent a letter asking the Texas Senator to consider restarting the process since Paxton is no longer fighting the whistleblower claims, which were seen as a centerpiece of the trial.

Springer, who is retiring at the end of his term in January 2025, sent the letter to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and members of the Senate.

“The point of this letter,” stated Springer, “I am asking the Senate whether there is a legal mechanism to reopen the impeachment proceedings. Failure to at least consider this possibility runs the risk of AG Paxton making a mockery of the Texas Senate.”

