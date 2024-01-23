December 1941 – January 10, 2024

MONTAGUE – Otis “Doyle” Thompson, 82, passed at home, surrounded by loved ones on Jan. 10, 2024, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Doyle did not wish to have a memorial service.

Doyle was born in 1941 to Louis and Dorothy Thompson in West Texas, graduating from Ballinger High School. While there, Doyle enjoyed working on cars. He often laughed when telling heart-warming stories of these days, racing cars and the pranks he and his friends would play on each other.

Doyle married his true love, Mary Jo Lee in 1961. After completing his time in the Army, they moved to Arlington. Doyle worked as an airline mechanic and crew chief at American Airlines for 36 years. Aviation was one of Doyle’s biggest passions, and he enjoyed flying his Cessna all over the U.S. Being a hard-worker and supportive provider, he was also a master-plumber “on the side.”

Together, Doyle and Mary built their little “get-away” cabin on their peaceful 46-acre retreat in Montague County. Upon retirement, they moved to Montague permanently. Doyle valued his time on his tractor, improving their land.

Doyle was known as “the Rock” of the family. He was a loving, caring, kind, Christian man, and exceptional role model. He was a humble man of integrity, doing what he said he would do, and doing what was right. Doyle was always ready for the next fun adventure for the kids. He was filled with humorous stories. He was described as “To know Doyle, was to love Doyle.” Doyle treasured time spent with his family, and dedicated much of his time to his church family at Montague County Cowboy Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Eugene and Dwain Thompson.

Doyle is survived by his beautiful, spunky wife of 62 years, Mary Jo; two children, Brent Thompson and spouse Debra, Longview, and Tracie Hammer and spouse Greg, Montague; five grandkids, Caden Hammer, Taylor Vargas, Stevie Cain, Michael Peebles and Brittany Gill; siblings, Nedra Middleton and Garry Thompson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, brother/sisters-in-law, great grandkids, and other family members.

A special “thank you” to cousin Janeye for her caring home-health expertise, and to the many family and friends who reached out with love.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Montague County Cowboy Church, Easy Street Animal Shelter, St Jo, TX or Rocky Road Refuge, Muenster, TX.

Paid publication