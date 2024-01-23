OBITUARIES
Otis “Doyle” Thompson
December 1941 – January 10, 2024
MONTAGUE – Otis “Doyle” Thompson, 82, passed at home, surrounded by loved ones on Jan. 10, 2024, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Doyle did not wish to have a memorial service.
Doyle was born in 1941 to Louis and Dorothy Thompson in West Texas, graduating from Ballinger High School. While there, Doyle enjoyed working on cars. He often laughed when telling heart-warming stories of these days, racing cars and the pranks he and his friends would play on each other.
Doyle married his true love, Mary Jo Lee in 1961. After completing his time in the Army, they moved to Arlington. Doyle worked as an airline mechanic and crew chief at American Airlines for 36 years. Aviation was one of Doyle’s biggest passions, and he enjoyed flying his Cessna all over the U.S. Being a hard-worker and supportive provider, he was also a master-plumber “on the side.”
Together, Doyle and Mary built their little “get-away” cabin on their peaceful 46-acre retreat in Montague County. Upon retirement, they moved to Montague permanently. Doyle valued his time on his tractor, improving their land.
Doyle was known as “the Rock” of the family. He was a loving, caring, kind, Christian man, and exceptional role model. He was a humble man of integrity, doing what he said he would do, and doing what was right. Doyle was always ready for the next fun adventure for the kids. He was filled with humorous stories. He was described as “To know Doyle, was to love Doyle.” Doyle treasured time spent with his family, and dedicated much of his time to his church family at Montague County Cowboy Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Eugene and Dwain Thompson.
Doyle is survived by his beautiful, spunky wife of 62 years, Mary Jo; two children, Brent Thompson and spouse Debra, Longview, and Tracie Hammer and spouse Greg, Montague; five grandkids, Caden Hammer, Taylor Vargas, Stevie Cain, Michael Peebles and Brittany Gill; siblings, Nedra Middleton and Garry Thompson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, brother/sisters-in-law, great grandkids, and other family members.
A special “thank you” to cousin Janeye for her caring home-health expertise, and to the many family and friends who reached out with love.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Montague County Cowboy Church, Easy Street Animal Shelter, St Jo, TX or Rocky Road Refuge, Muenster, TX.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Lena Jo (Scruggs) Boydston
October 19, 1935 – January 18, 2024
PLANO – Lena Jo (Scruggs) Boydston, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 18, 2024 with her family by her side.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, TX. A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Southside Baptist Church in Bowie with Dr. Tony Rogers officiating. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie with Shane Boydston, Billy Jack Boydston, Jordan Lindsey, Casey Bowman, Fischer Blagg, Ethan Poorman and Gavin Boydston serving as pallbearers.
Lena was born on Oct. 19, 1935 in Hardeman County to J.P. and Jewell (Rogers) Scruggs. On Aug. 15, 1954 Lena married Jack Boydston at Southside Baptist Church in Bowie. Lena worked both inside and outside the home over the course of her career. She worked at Haggar in Bowie, Briarcroft Savings & Loan in Lubbock and the Dallas County Appraisal District in Garland.
Lena was a master seamstress and quilter in her spare time. She loved making beautiful clothes and quilts for her children and grandchildren. Lena enjoyed spending time in the mountains of Colorado with her husband Jack every chance they had, and their retirement summers were filled with rounding up as many grandkids that she could get to head off for camping adventures. Lena was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother that will be missed by so many.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Boydston; her parents, JP and Jewell Scruggs; brothers, J.W. Scruggs, J.H. Scruggs, Monroe Scruggs and Phillip Scruggs; son-in-law, Jay Lindsey and grandson, Brandon Smith.
Lena is survived by her two sons, Mike Boydston and wife Sandy, and Ricky Boydston and wife Terri; four daughters, Janet Lindsey, Carole Kildiff, Denise Coward and husband Skip, and Kristi Blagg; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, James Scruggs and wife Joan; sister, Louise (Scruggs) Jones and husband LeeWayne; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Penelopy Jane Resendiz-Navey
November 10, 1982 – January 15, 2024
NOCONA – Penelopy Jane Resendiz-Navey, 41, died Jan. 15, 2024.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the Nocona Church of the Nazarene.
Resendiz-Navey was born on Nov. 10, 1982 in Bowie to parents Shelia Molsbee and Socorro Resendiz. She was diagnosed with insulin-dependant diabetes at the age of eight years old, which began a lifetime of complications and health issues. She attended Nocona High School and would have graduated with the class of 2001, but life had other plans. In 2015 she was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure. Already a diabetic and on dialysis, she began to lose her eyesight and became more susceptible to infections.
She is preceded in death by her father, Socorro Resendiz; one niece; grandparents, Robert and Mary Nell Molsbee and one great-grandmother.
She is survived by her mom, Shelia Molsbee, Nocona; daughter, Chastity Holloway, Durant, OK; longtime partner, John Josey, Nocona; brothers, Wesley Resendiz, Nocona and Lupé Resendiz, Nocona; sister, Ana Hernandez, Nocona; two grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Billy Joe Romine
September 29, 1984 – January 15, 2024
WEATHERFORD – Billy Joe Romine, 39, passed into the presence of the Lord on Jan. 15, 2024 from Weatherford, TX.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 20 at White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the White Family Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Gamble officiating.
Burial will follow at Montague Cemetery in Montague with pallbearers, Jerod Contreras Sr., Michael Ogeda, Sonny Wilson, Tyler Davis, Anthony Amato and Felipe Taranto.
Billy was born to Tommy Joe Romine and Linda Irene Sampson in Muenster on Sept. 29,1984. Billy and Helen Wu have been committed together from March 3, 2018 until his passing.
Billy served his country in the United States Army through Special Intelligence. He worked for South Point Construction at the time of his passing. He loved traveling and spending time with Helen. Although Billy never had any kids of his own he took all of his nieces and nephews and loved them as if they were his. He was the glue to all the family’s gatherings. For Someone who did not like crowds, he never met a stranger. Everyone loved him for who he was no matter how CRAZY. Billy will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his dad, Tommy Joe Romine; grandfather, Jessie Bill Sampson; grandmother, Audrey Sampson and grandmother, Melba Romine.
Billy is survived by Helen Wu; mother, Linda Romine; brothers, Leonard and wife Crene and James; sisters, Kathy and husband Victor, Christina and husband Josh, and Melinda and husband Troy; numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Billy made an impact on all who were in his life, and he will be greatly missed by all.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS9 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS9 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS6 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint