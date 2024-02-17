Jury finds pair guilty for their part in Jan. 6 riot

A Forestburg area couple was found guilty in a District of Columbia courtroom Tuesday of multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses, including assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

The defendants’ actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office stated a federal jury convicted Mark Middleton, 55, and Jalise Middleton, 54, both of Forestburg, of two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, civil disorder, and obstruction of an official proceeding. All of these are felony offenses.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.

Jalise Middleton