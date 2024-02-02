Water outage in downtown Bowie

Despite a brief foot chase, a 33-year-old Chico man was arrested by Montague County Sheriff’s deputies in connection with a trio of burglaries in Sunset.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas said on Jan. 25 around 3:50 p.m. deputies were dispatched to 1407 Rodgers Road in the Sunset area in reference to a male subject who was allegedly trespassing.

The deputies talked to the reporting person who said the man had gone into a barn on her property and had possibly removed property belonging to her. The male also reportedly had a methamphetamine pipe in his possession.

The deputies saw a male identified as Jared Ray Fuller carrying a stock on the property at 1300 Rodgers Road. Thomas said the deputies attempted to make contact and even turned on the overhead emergency lights on the patrol vehicle, but upon seeing them Fuller fled on foot through a pasture. After a brief chase he was captured by deputies who found him trying to hide in the woods and taken to jail.

Read the rest of the story in the mid-week Bowie News.