Remember property taxes due by Jan. 31
Just a reminder for all Montague County property owners, the deadline to pay, school, city, county, hospital district and any other property taxes is Jan. 31.
Those who pay by the deadline will avoid the 7% penalty and interest that begins on Feb. 1. That amount will increase each month until July 1 when attorney fees are added. Tax payments were due when the tax statements were received in early October 2023.
The Montague County tax office is located in the east end of the courthouse annex in Montague. Call 940-894-3601 or 940-894-3881 with any questions.
The appraisal district office is located at 7549 Farm-to-Market Road 175 also in Montague. For more information call 940-894-6011.
Both offices provide drop boxes for payments
Deputies chase burglary suspect into woods
Despite a brief foot chase, a 33-year-old Chico man was arrested by Montague County Sheriff’s deputies in connection with a trio of burglaries in Sunset.
Sheriff Marshall Thomas said on Jan. 25 around 3:50 p.m. deputies were dispatched to 1407 Rodgers Road in the Sunset area in reference to a male subject who was allegedly trespassing.
The deputies talked to the reporting person who said the man had gone into a barn on her property and had possibly removed property belonging to her. The male also reportedly had a methamphetamine pipe in his possession.
The deputies saw a male identified as Jared Ray Fuller carrying a stock on the property at 1300 Rodgers Road. Thomas said the deputies attempted to make contact and even turned on the overhead emergency lights on the patrol vehicle, but upon seeing them Fuller fled on foot through a pasture. After a brief chase he was captured by deputies who found him trying to hide in the woods and taken to jail.
Fake tax lien letters prompt comptroller warning
Some taxpayers have received fraudulent letters claiming the state of Texas will seize their assets and property for unpaid taxes unless payment is made within seven days. These illegitimate letters did not originate from the Texas Comptroller’s office.
For years, criminals have used aggressive and threatening scam faxes, letters and phone calls impersonating state agencies. The comptroller’s staff reports the criminals demand immediate payment, often via a specific payment method, and threaten to seize assets and property or significantly increase the liability if you fail to pay or provide sensitive personal information.
Lake levels fluctuate despite rainfall
Despite sporadic rainfall in the last two months, Montague County’s major lakes are not gaining any real water.
With just a few days left in January, Lake Amon G. Carter is 83.3% full at 917.70 mean sea level and Lake Nocona is at 67.4% or 821.83msl.
Nocona moved into stage three of its drought contingency plan on Dec. 13, 2023 after being at stage two since late August. The last time the community was at stage three was in 2012. At stage three restrictions allow watering on Sunday and Thursday for even addresses and Wednesday and Saturday for odd addresses. No watering is allowed from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Brendan Dunn captured this icy shoreline at Lake Nocona during the recent cold snap.
