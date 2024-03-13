Bowie area volunteers help provide supplies to wildfire victims

The Saint Jo City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on March 13 at Saint Jo City Hall with consideration of a four-day work week and requests from the 4B Economic Development Board listed as discussion topics.

Public Works Director Marty Hilton will make a request to change the work week of the City of Saint Jo employees to a four-day week effective April 1.

Hilton said the city operates with approximately three full-time staff members, plus two part-time employees. He feels it could be a way to boost employee morale as an additional benefit. He has received input from his staff, as well as seen what other communities are doing with going to a four-day work week.

Hilton was planning to meet with the city secretary Tuesday to discuss her ideas on the schedule, but said he would have his crew working four, 10-hour days.

The police would operate on their same schedule and respond to emergencies, as would public works staff when there is a water line break or other problem.

The 4B EDC requests include approving Colton Shelton as the new secretary-treasurer, Deborah Thomas as the new vice president and Patty Hale to fill an empty seat on the board. Colton Shelton also would be added as a signator on the 4B checking account.

Police Chief Harvey Johnson will offer the annual racial profiling report. It is a federally mandated report.

Mark and Connie Wagner have asked for an exemption on their two-acre property from having two dwellings.

Minutes, monthly bills and written reports fill out the agenda.