Bowie area volunteers help provide supplies to wildfire victims
Outside auditor presents county strong reports
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Montague County received a clean audit for its 2022-23 fiscal year as the commissioner’s court received the 73-page financial report along with its accompanying federal fund report Monday.
Michael Edgin of Edgin, Fleming and Fleming, PC made the presentation to the court. He noted the annual report met all the general accounting standards with no significant issues with a strong financial position. The commissioners accepted the audit after the presentation.
Read the full story with highlights from the audit in your mid-week Bowie News.
First official day of Spring is one week away
In 2024, the official first day of spring is March 19 on the day of the vernal equinox.
Astronomically speaking the first day of spring is marked by the spring equinox which falls on March, 19, 20, 21 every year. It happens at the exact moment worldwide, although all the clocks are different. And, as mentioned above, this date only signals spring’s beginning in the Northern Hemisphere; it announces fall’s arrival in the Southern Hemisphere.
Meteorologically, the official first day of spring is March 1 (and the last is May 31).
Weather scientists divide the year into quarters to make it easier to compare seasonal and monthly statistics from one year to the next.
The meteorological seasons are based on annual temperature cycles rather than on the position of Earth in relation to the Sun, and they more closely follow the Gregorian calendar.
Saint Jo City Council meets March 13
The Saint Jo City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on March 13 at Saint Jo City Hall with consideration of a four-day work week and requests from the 4B Economic Development Board listed as discussion topics.
Public Works Director Marty Hilton will make a request to change the work week of the City of Saint Jo employees to a four-day week effective April 1.
Hilton said the city operates with approximately three full-time staff members, plus two part-time employees. He feels it could be a way to boost employee morale as an additional benefit. He has received input from his staff, as well as seen what other communities are doing with going to a four-day work week.
Hilton was planning to meet with the city secretary Tuesday to discuss her ideas on the schedule, but said he would have his crew working four, 10-hour days.
The police would operate on their same schedule and respond to emergencies, as would public works staff when there is a water line break or other problem.
The 4B EDC requests include approving Colton Shelton as the new secretary-treasurer, Deborah Thomas as the new vice president and Patty Hale to fill an empty seat on the board. Colton Shelton also would be added as a signator on the 4B checking account.
Police Chief Harvey Johnson will offer the annual racial profiling report. It is a federally mandated report.
Mark and Connie Wagner have asked for an exemption on their two-acre property from having two dwellings.
Minutes, monthly bills and written reports fill out the agenda.
