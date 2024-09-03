Infrastructure work tops Bowie Council agenda

By BARBARA GREEN

A lack of competitive races at the top of the ballot is being called the possible reason there was low voter turnout across Texas on Tuesday as 3.2 million people cast ballots in the Tuesday party primaries with an estimated 2.3 million Republicans and just under one million for the Democratic Party.

In Montague County voter turnout was 28.96% with 4,372 of the 15,097 registered voters.

Ginger Wall, elections administrator, said overall things ran smooth on election day, however, at three locations there were still voters in line at 7 p.m. at the Bowie Library, Bowie Senior Center and Sunset City Hall. Per state law everyone in line at the time polls close are allowed to proceed on with voting, but no others can come in after that time.

Pictured above, the corner of Walnut and Cummins was filled with campaign signs near the very busy Bowie Library voting location Tuesday. (News photo by Barbara Green )