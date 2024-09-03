NEWS
Infrastructure work tops Bowie Council agenda
Bowie City Councilors will consider several infrastructure projects when they meet at 6 p.m. on March 11.City Manager Bert Cunningham will report the Nelson Street project appears to be back on track as the contractor was laying the large concrete culverts that will serve as the bridge across Nelson to the drainage ditch that flows under the adjacent project on eastward in the creek bed. They were installed after the creek base was reinforced with mesh and gravel.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Voter turnout 28.96%; Boggeman ousts DA Hall
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
A lack of competitive races at the top of the ballot is being called the possible reason there was low voter turnout across Texas on Tuesday as 3.2 million people cast ballots in the Tuesday party primaries with an estimated 2.3 million Republicans and just under one million for the Democratic Party.
In Montague County voter turnout was 28.96% with 4,372 of the 15,097 registered voters.
Ginger Wall, elections administrator, said overall things ran smooth on election day, however, at three locations there were still voters in line at 7 p.m. at the Bowie Library, Bowie Senior Center and Sunset City Hall. Per state law everyone in line at the time polls close are allowed to proceed on with voting, but no others can come in after that time.
Read the full story with runoff and district wide results in the weekend Bowie News.
Pictured above, the corner of Walnut and Cummins was filled with campaign signs near the very busy Bowie Library voting location Tuesday. (News photo by Barbara Green )
NEWS
Looney sentenced to 80 years in prison
James Bruce Looney, 64, was sentenced to 80 years in state prison Thursday during a hearing before District Judge Trish Byars.
The Nocona man was found guilty two weeks ago in a jury trial for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
He was arrested Feb. 4, 2023 by a Montague County deputy, and during an inventory of his vehicle about 160 grams of meth was found, along with packaging materials and a firearm.
NEWS
Bowie man dies in accident
A 74-year-old man from Bowie was killed in a rollover wreck in Montague County.
According to Texas DPS Sgt. Juan Gutierrez, the wreck happened approximately two miles north of Ringgold on U.S. Highway 81 just after 3 p.m. on March 5.
A 2005 Ford 500 driven by Ronald Dale Williams, 63, Bowie, was traveling north on U.S. 81 when it approached a curve in the road and began driving in the wrong lane, nearly hitting another vehicle.
The driver reportedly over corrected to the right and went into a side skid before going off the roadway. The Ford went through a barbed wire fence, rolled on its left side and landed upright.
The driver was transported to Nocona General Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries, according to Sgt. Gutierrez. A passenger in the truck, James Hall, was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.
