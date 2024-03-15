April 4, 1979 – March 9, 2024

SUNSET – Jeffrey Evan Taylor, 44, died March 9, 2024.

The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on March 16 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. on March 17 at Crossroads Church in Decatur. A burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur.

He was born April 4, 1979 in Houston to Raymond and Judy Taylor. He graduated from Spring Woods High School in 1997 where he participated in football and baseball. In 2001 he graduated with honors from Southwestern University in Georgetown with a degree in business and a minor in music. While at Southwestern University, he was on the baseball team. On Sept. 27, 2003 he married Sara Taylor in Wichita Falls.

He played drums in a worship band for many years and was a regular participant in various church worship bands where he played multiple instruments. He was a member of Dallas band, Air Review, whose work was featured by Apple, the International Olympic Committee and Netflix, among others. He worked at Irving Bible Church for 14 years where he served as technical director. His time there included managing a music studio where he worked on numerous albums and recordings for local and national artists, including some grammy-nominated projects.

In 2018, he opened his own audio, video and lighting production company, Taylor Pro Audio, which worked with churches, businesses and events throughout Texas and surrounding states. He also acted as the operations manager for Petra Coatings, an epoxy coatings company.

He is survived by his wife, Sara (Litteken) Taylor; son, Callum Taylor; daughter, Evan Taylor; parents, Raymond and Judy Taylor, Alvord; brothers, Jason Taylor, Piedmont, OK and Travis Taylor, Alvord and their families.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Jenny’s Hope at Wise County Christian Counseling.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.