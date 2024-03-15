OBITUARIES
Jeffrey Evan Taylor
April 4, 1979 – March 9, 2024
SUNSET – Jeffrey Evan Taylor, 44, died March 9, 2024.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on March 16 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. on March 17 at Crossroads Church in Decatur. A burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur.
He was born April 4, 1979 in Houston to Raymond and Judy Taylor. He graduated from Spring Woods High School in 1997 where he participated in football and baseball. In 2001 he graduated with honors from Southwestern University in Georgetown with a degree in business and a minor in music. While at Southwestern University, he was on the baseball team. On Sept. 27, 2003 he married Sara Taylor in Wichita Falls.
He played drums in a worship band for many years and was a regular participant in various church worship bands where he played multiple instruments. He was a member of Dallas band, Air Review, whose work was featured by Apple, the International Olympic Committee and Netflix, among others. He worked at Irving Bible Church for 14 years where he served as technical director. His time there included managing a music studio where he worked on numerous albums and recordings for local and national artists, including some grammy-nominated projects.
In 2018, he opened his own audio, video and lighting production company, Taylor Pro Audio, which worked with churches, businesses and events throughout Texas and surrounding states. He also acted as the operations manager for Petra Coatings, an epoxy coatings company.
He is survived by his wife, Sara (Litteken) Taylor; son, Callum Taylor; daughter, Evan Taylor; parents, Raymond and Judy Taylor, Alvord; brothers, Jason Taylor, Piedmont, OK and Travis Taylor, Alvord and their families.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Jenny’s Hope at Wise County Christian Counseling.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Thomas Caron Corwin
May 11, 1952 – March 5, 2024
BOWIE – Thomas Caron Corwin, 71, passed away on March 5, 2024 in Decatur.
Thomas was born May 11, 1952 in Wichita Falls to Thomas Pearson and Mallie Margaret (Well) Corwin. He married Diana Lynn in Rosehill, KS. He retired from driving a truck for Acme Brick.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Corwin; son, Matthew James; daughter, Venus Lynn and brother, Walter Earl Corwin.
Survivors include his wife, Diana Lynn Corwin; sons, Thomas Caron Corwin, Jr. and wife Katrina, and Jeremiah Shane Corwin and wife Kristi; daughter, Annastacia Diane Shaw and husband Steven; daughter in law, Dana Corwin; mother, Mallie Margaret Ring; brothers, Joseph Pearson Corwin and Dearl Wayne Corwin; sisters, Rose Ellen Garner and Sandra Kay Bliss; 10 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three great grand dogs and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Beverly Ann Tucker
June 14, 1934 – March 8, 2024
BOWIE – Beverly Ann Tucker, 89, died March 8, 2024.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on March 14 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on March 15 at Calvary Baptist Church in Bowie. A private burial will take place at Hopewell Cemetery in Stoneburg.
She was born June 14, 1934 in Barrington, IL to Leo and Mary Raiche. She was a long-time resident of Bowie and an active member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Tucker and two sons, John Siebuhr and Randy Tucker.
She is survived by her children, Kevin Siebuhr and Teresa Noble; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Joni Denise Raley
April 7, 1964 – March 8, 2024
BELLEVUE – Joni Denise Raley, 59, died March 8, 2024 in Henrietta.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on March 15 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on March 16 at Buffalo Springs Cemetery.
She was born to Mary and Raford Raley in Dallas on April 7, 1964. She was raised in Buffalo Springs and graduated from Bellevue Independent School District in 1984. She was born living on 1/4th of one kidney and she was never expected to live a long life but she proved the doctors wrong. She had been on dialysis for more than 12 years.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents; her mother, Mary Musgrove; two brothers, Jeff Raley and Rick Raley; sister, Jerri Raley; one niece; one nephew and several other family members.
She is survived by her siblings, Misti Orton, Bellevue, Alvis Pryor, Bowie and Leah Pryor, Erick, OK; one sister-in-law; stepfather, Ralph Musgrove and multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS11 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS7 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS10 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint