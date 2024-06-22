Bowie BMX hosts state qualifying races

The Jim Bowie Days festival will feature rodeo action for six straight nights next week at Bowie’s Rodeo Arena.

Action will start on June 24 with 4D barrel racing. Racing will start at 7:30 p.m. and will go until there are no more racers.

They will drag the dirt after every five racers to keep the course fresh. Buckles will be awarded in the 1D, 2D, 3D and 4D divisions.

The event is cash only. To register for the event, text 940-366-2812 on June 24 from 10 a.m. to noon.

You also can show up in person at the announcers booth upon arrival to sign-up.

The youth rodeo events will start at 7 p.m. on June 25-26. The first night will be the speed events which will cover pole racing, barrel racing and goat tying. There will be age categories six-and-under, 7-10, 11-14 and 15-19. No lead lines will be allowed. The entry fee will cost $25.

The second night will be roping events covering, breakaway roping, tie down roping, ribbon roping and team roping. The age categories will be broken up into 13-and-under and 14-19. The entry fee for this night will cost $35.

All around buckles for boys and girls will be awarded to the best performers from events combined from both nights.

To sign-up for the youth rodeo, call Tennile Green at 940-577-9740 on June 24 from 6-9 p.m.

Mutton bustin’ will be both nights as well for kids aged 4-6. Only 15 contestants will be allowed per night.

The main rodeo will start at 7:30 p.m. on the nights of June 27-29. It will be sanctioned by the United Professional Rodeo Association for the seventh year and produced by T-N-T Rodeo Company.

Amateurs can also sign-up as well to compete with the professionals. The books will remain open until 5 p.m. on June 23. To sign-up, use the NextGen phone app.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.