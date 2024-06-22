SPORTS
Bowie BMX hosts state qualifying races
The Bowie BMX Bike Racing Park hosted its three-day racing weekend last week, culminating with a state qualifier race on June 16 that attracted top riders from across the state. To see more pictures from the event, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
Bowie hosts tennis camp next week
Bowie High School is hosting its second Jackrabbit Tennis Camp of the summer on June 24-26. The camp will be split into two sessions of kids aged 5-8 and those aged 9-14. The younger group will go from 8:30-10 a.m. The older group will follow with the session going from 10 a.m. to noon. The camp will be run by Bowie Coach Dayna Boothe with some help from recent high school tennis players. You can register online if you go to the Bowie ISD Athletics Facebook page and scan a QR code or do it in person on the first day. It will cost $60 per camper. For more information email [email protected].
Rodeo action coming to Bowie next week
The Jim Bowie Days festival will feature rodeo action for six straight nights next week at Bowie’s Rodeo Arena.
Action will start on June 24 with 4D barrel racing. Racing will start at 7:30 p.m. and will go until there are no more racers.
They will drag the dirt after every five racers to keep the course fresh. Buckles will be awarded in the 1D, 2D, 3D and 4D divisions.
The event is cash only. To register for the event, text 940-366-2812 on June 24 from 10 a.m. to noon.
You also can show up in person at the announcers booth upon arrival to sign-up.
The youth rodeo events will start at 7 p.m. on June 25-26. The first night will be the speed events which will cover pole racing, barrel racing and goat tying. There will be age categories six-and-under, 7-10, 11-14 and 15-19. No lead lines will be allowed. The entry fee will cost $25.
The second night will be roping events covering, breakaway roping, tie down roping, ribbon roping and team roping. The age categories will be broken up into 13-and-under and 14-19. The entry fee for this night will cost $35.
All around buckles for boys and girls will be awarded to the best performers from events combined from both nights.
To sign-up for the youth rodeo, call Tennile Green at 940-577-9740 on June 24 from 6-9 p.m.
Mutton bustin’ will be both nights as well for kids aged 4-6. Only 15 contestants will be allowed per night.
The main rodeo will start at 7:30 p.m. on the nights of June 27-29. It will be sanctioned by the United Professional Rodeo Association for the seventh year and produced by T-N-T Rodeo Company.
Amateurs can also sign-up as well to compete with the professionals. The books will remain open until 5 p.m. on June 23. To sign-up, use the NextGen phone app.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
Briles earns state honor
Forestburg’s Brenna Briles was named to the Texas High School Coach’s Association’s 1A Track and Field Super Elite Team. Briles won the 1A state title in the girl’s high jump in May. The THSCA Super Elite Teams consists of high school players nominated by current professional members of the Texas High School Coaches Association. The player must meet the THSCA award criteria to be nominated. The award recognizes student athletes across the state of Texas for their exemplary athletic achievement in their respective sport.
