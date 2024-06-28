Marshel Dale Ivins

December 28, 1940 – June 25, 2024

PLANO – Joe Pat McCracken, 83, passed away on June 25, 2024, entering the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many, Joe leaves behind a legacy of devotion, hard work and cherished memories.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 29 at White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A service will be at 2 p.m. on June 30 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie, with son-in-law Tom Grace officiating.

Born on Dec. 28, 1940 to Bonnie Mae and Oscar Fred McCracken in Bowie, Joe graduated from Bowie High School in 1959. He continued his education at Arlington State College (now the University of Texas at Arlington) before joining the Texas National Guard. Joe completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, MO, then Fort Dix, NJ. He was later mobilized with the 49th Armored Division to Fort Polk, LA in August 1961.

On Nov. 10, 1961 Joe married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Dorothy (Dot) Overstreet. They were blessed with two children: Lori Michelle in 1967 and Stephen Chad in 1971.

Joe’s career as a service engineer for Industrial Woodworking Company in Garland allowed him to travel extensively. His work took him across the United States and to far-flung locations including New Zealand, Australia, Mexico, Prince Edward Island, Canada and Chile. Later, he co-founded a consulting business, continuing his international travels. Before retirement, Joe briefly worked for Kennametal, Inc.

An avid Texas Longhorns fan, Joe proudly attended the last Texas A&M vs. Texas rivalry game in College Station with his family in 2011. As the sole Texas fan in a house divided, he never let his family forget the Longhorns’ victory that day. Hook ‘em!

Joe’s warmth, humor and love for his family will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, James and Mary McCracken and Henry and Sarah Brown; twin sisters, Sarah Henry and Sandra Briggs and infant grandson, Stephen Cash McCracken.

Joe is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Dot; daughter, Lori Grace (Tom); son, Chad (Whitney); eight adoring grandchildren, Cade, Ty and Presli Grace, Taelor Martinez (Chris), Emma and Addi Short and Gracie and Kaci McCracken and great-grandchildren, Lyla and Kason Martinez.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

