September 30, 1947 – June 18, 2024

MONTAGUE – Charles Robert Owens, 76, passed away at his home on June 18, 2024.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on June 29 at Bowie First Methodist Church, 1515 Jefferson St., Bowie.

Charles was born on Sept. 30, 1947 in Ardmore, OK to Glenn Alfred and Lois Evelyn (May) Owens. His given name was used by his family, however, friends referred to him as Charlie. Charles graduated from Ardmore High School in 1965 and attended Oklahoma State University on a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps scholarship. While attending OSU he met his best friend, Sandra (Sandy) Bledsoe and the couple married on Aug. 31, 1968.

During their early years dating, Sandy referred to him as “Chuck” following Peppermint Patty’s renaming of Charlie Brown in the comic strip “Peanuts.” From that point, former friends who called him Charles or Charlie were referred to as “BS” — Before Sandy. In April of 1969 the couple celebrated the birth of their first son, Richard Channing and in May, Chuck graduated and received his commission as second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, Infantry.

By the end of the summer of 1969 the family resided at their first post, Ft. Benning, GA where Chuck graduated from Infantry Officer Basic and Airborne Training. He used to joke that his first time to ever be in an airplane was to jump out of it. In fall of 1969, he was assigned to Ft. Sill, OK as armored recon platoon leader, where he was promoted to first lieutenant in 1970 as an infantry company executive officer.

In late fall of 1970 the family briefly resided in Ft. Bragg, NC where Chuck went through Special Warefare School before going to Vietnam. He spent 1971 in Vietnam’s southern delta region as a village and regional force advisor, earning the Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star and promotion to captain. Upon his return to the United States in 1972, the family moved to his final post at Ft. Monroe, VA where he was assigned to the Continental Army Command Briefing Team and later as commanding officer of the 6th Military History Detachment, earning the Army Commendation Medal.

After release from Army active duty in August 1973 the family left Virginia and headed back to OSU at Stillwater, OK when their second son, Scot Christopher, was born after a brief three day stopover in Jackson, TN. Chuck earned his master’s degree in public administration in order to pursue a career in management that year.

In 1974 Chuck was hired as a management and budget analyst in Oklahoma City where he was later promoted to assistant to the city manager and finally, to director of management and budget. In 1980 he was hired as deputy city manager in the city of Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

In 1985 he became city manager for Lewisville, TX helping the city grow from a population of 30,000 to almost 100,000, until his retirement in 1998 after 12 years of service. Although he helped build the city’s infrastructure, finances and service, he was most proud of his mentoring role in developing a strong staff over the years and of their leadership and commitment to serve the public.

After retirement, Chuck and Sandy built their final home on 68 acres in Montague County where they raised and sold coastal Bermuda hay and hosted “Camp Gramma” for the grandchildren and their friends. Long an advocate for the city manager form of government, Chuck continued his membership and participation in both the International City Management Association (since 1974) and the Texas City Manager’s Association (since 1985).

He also continued his commitment to Rotary International and its values which began as a high school Rotary student, followed by Lewisville Rotary in 1985 and Bowie Rotary from 2004. He kept in contact with many former Lewisville staff and council members. The deep friendships formed in Lewisville eventually developed into monthly meetings of the “Lunch Bunch” in Denton over wild stories, laughter and eggs Benedict. Chuck was deeply touched, especially in the later years, by the gatherings and the strong bond of friendship that held after so many years.

While Chuck was proud of his military service, his career in public administration and his membership in Rotary, he was most proud of his family, recently sharing that he hoped they knew how proud he was of all of them and how much they were loved even though he was not good about sharing his feelings.

Mr. Owens is preceded in death by his parents and younger brothers, Jeffrey Lynn Owens and Glenn Wesley Owens.

Chuck is survived by his wife of almost 56 years, Sandy; sons, Richard Owens and wife Amy, Northlake, TX and Scot Owens and wife Amanda, Lakewood, CO; granddaughters, Emerson Owens and Olivia Owens Lane and husband Evan and grandson, Noah Owens and wife Jessica.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bowie Rotary Happy Feet program.

Paid publication