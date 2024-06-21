OBITUARIES
Charles Robert Owens
September 30, 1947 – June 18, 2024
MONTAGUE – Charles Robert Owens, 76, passed away at his home on June 18, 2024.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on June 29 at Bowie First Methodist Church, 1515 Jefferson St., Bowie.
Charles was born on Sept. 30, 1947 in Ardmore, OK to Glenn Alfred and Lois Evelyn (May) Owens. His given name was used by his family, however, friends referred to him as Charlie. Charles graduated from Ardmore High School in 1965 and attended Oklahoma State University on a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps scholarship. While attending OSU he met his best friend, Sandra (Sandy) Bledsoe and the couple married on Aug. 31, 1968.
During their early years dating, Sandy referred to him as “Chuck” following Peppermint Patty’s renaming of Charlie Brown in the comic strip “Peanuts.” From that point, former friends who called him Charles or Charlie were referred to as “BS” — Before Sandy. In April of 1969 the couple celebrated the birth of their first son, Richard Channing and in May, Chuck graduated and received his commission as second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, Infantry.
By the end of the summer of 1969 the family resided at their first post, Ft. Benning, GA where Chuck graduated from Infantry Officer Basic and Airborne Training. He used to joke that his first time to ever be in an airplane was to jump out of it. In fall of 1969, he was assigned to Ft. Sill, OK as armored recon platoon leader, where he was promoted to first lieutenant in 1970 as an infantry company executive officer.
In late fall of 1970 the family briefly resided in Ft. Bragg, NC where Chuck went through Special Warefare School before going to Vietnam. He spent 1971 in Vietnam’s southern delta region as a village and regional force advisor, earning the Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star and promotion to captain. Upon his return to the United States in 1972, the family moved to his final post at Ft. Monroe, VA where he was assigned to the Continental Army Command Briefing Team and later as commanding officer of the 6th Military History Detachment, earning the Army Commendation Medal.
After release from Army active duty in August 1973 the family left Virginia and headed back to OSU at Stillwater, OK when their second son, Scot Christopher, was born after a brief three day stopover in Jackson, TN. Chuck earned his master’s degree in public administration in order to pursue a career in management that year.
In 1974 Chuck was hired as a management and budget analyst in Oklahoma City where he was later promoted to assistant to the city manager and finally, to director of management and budget. In 1980 he was hired as deputy city manager in the city of Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
In 1985 he became city manager for Lewisville, TX helping the city grow from a population of 30,000 to almost 100,000, until his retirement in 1998 after 12 years of service. Although he helped build the city’s infrastructure, finances and service, he was most proud of his mentoring role in developing a strong staff over the years and of their leadership and commitment to serve the public.
After retirement, Chuck and Sandy built their final home on 68 acres in Montague County where they raised and sold coastal Bermuda hay and hosted “Camp Gramma” for the grandchildren and their friends. Long an advocate for the city manager form of government, Chuck continued his membership and participation in both the International City Management Association (since 1974) and the Texas City Manager’s Association (since 1985).
He also continued his commitment to Rotary International and its values which began as a high school Rotary student, followed by Lewisville Rotary in 1985 and Bowie Rotary from 2004. He kept in contact with many former Lewisville staff and council members. The deep friendships formed in Lewisville eventually developed into monthly meetings of the “Lunch Bunch” in Denton over wild stories, laughter and eggs Benedict. Chuck was deeply touched, especially in the later years, by the gatherings and the strong bond of friendship that held after so many years.
While Chuck was proud of his military service, his career in public administration and his membership in Rotary, he was most proud of his family, recently sharing that he hoped they knew how proud he was of all of them and how much they were loved even though he was not good about sharing his feelings.
Mr. Owens is preceded in death by his parents and younger brothers, Jeffrey Lynn Owens and Glenn Wesley Owens.
Chuck is survived by his wife of almost 56 years, Sandy; sons, Richard Owens and wife Amy, Northlake, TX and Scot Owens and wife Amanda, Lakewood, CO; granddaughters, Emerson Owens and Olivia Owens Lane and husband Evan and grandson, Noah Owens and wife Jessica.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bowie Rotary Happy Feet program.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Melvin David DeMoss
January 29, 1939 – June 19, 2024
BOWIE – Melvin David DeMoss, 85, passed away June 19, 2024 in Denton.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on June 23 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on June 24 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. Burial will follow at Ringgold Cemetery in Ringgold.
Melvin was born Jan. 29, 1939 in Forestburg, one of eleven children born to Clyde and Nora Mae DeMoss. He was a truck driver and later in life he was a pilot car escort.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Bea Pitchford, Wade DeMoss and Melton DeMoss.
Melvin is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marge DeMoss, Bowie; children, Philip DeMoss and Cheryl Watson; grandchildren, Brandon DeMoss, Blake DeMoss, Micah Watson and Jessica Watson; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Clifford DeMoss, Gene DeMoss, Richard DeMoss and Ray DeMoss; sisters, Nelda Hamilton, Faye Pittman and Joyce Swigart and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Jancy Jet Wilson
July 2, 1993 – May 25, 2024
BOWIE – Jancy Jet Wilson, 30, died May 25, 2024.
A funeral service will be at noon on June 22 at the Edwards home located at 3556 Upper Montague rd in Bowie.
He was born to Cynthia Wilson on July 2, 1993 in Guymon OK. He had many accomplishments including carpentry, lure making, fly tying, painting, writing, guiding, free diving and spearfishing.
He is survived by his wife, Desiree Wilson; son, Syler Wilson; daughter, Salem Wilson; mother, Cynthia Wilson; sisters, Savannah Wilson and Keslie Orear and several close family members and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Jefferson “David” Jameson, Sr.
November 9, 1940 – June 15, 2024
BOWIE – Jefferson “David” Jameson, Sr., 83, passed away on June 15, 2024 at Hospice of Wichita Falls.
A graveside service was at 10 a.m. on June 18 at Montague Cemetery in Montague with Pastor Larry Coleman as the officiant.
David was born on Nov. 9, 1940 in Bowie to Harold “Jocky” Jameson and Nana “Snooky” Smith Jameson. He grew up in Fort Worth, graduating from Trimble Tech High School in 1959. He and Mary Priscilla Burney married on June 8, 1959 in Montague.
In 1967, they returned to David’s hometown of Bowie where they raised their children, Carrie and David Jr.. David and Priscilla owned and operated david jameson photography and a cottage florist for many years.
David was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church, Professional Photographers of America, a 50-plus year member of the Maskat Shrine and a longtime member of Bowie Lions Club. Among his greatest passions were car racing, ice hockey, golfing, trout fishing in Colorado, sunsets in the Arizona desert and especially being “Big Dad” to his grandchildren.
He is preceeded in death by his parents; sister, Carolyn Jameson Allen and granddaughter, Davie Aune Allen.
David is survived by his wife of 65 years, Priscilla; daughter, Carrie Aune and husband Bob; son, David Jr. and wife Lori; granddaughters, Jenny Lee Hines and husband Bryan and Mary Emily Hook and husband Weston; great-grandchildren, Darlee Lou Allen, Nealee David Allen, Sadie Amelia Hines and soon-to-arrive, Jesse Wayne Hook.
For those desiring, memorials may be made in David’s memory to Hospice of Wichita Falls “Hundred Pennies” fund, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 815 Market Street, Galveston, Texas 77550.
Arrangements are under the direction of White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Paid publication
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS7 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS11 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint