OBITUARIES
Curtis Eugene Hill Sr.
April 28, 1947 – June 24, 2024
BOWIE – Curtis Eugene Hill Sr., 77, died on June 24, 2024.
The family has chosen arrangements with cremation.
He was born April 28, 1947 to Marlin Hill and Margie Cunningham. He was a sheet metal supervisor and jack of all trades on Ford Motors.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald Allen Hill, Walter Lee Hill and Robert Leon Hill; two brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; one grandson and one great granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Hill; children, Curtis Eugene Hill Jr., Eddie Ray Hill and Tonya Campbell; siblings, Cindy Harrison, Debra Taylor, Charles Ray Hill, Billy Frank Hill, Terry Wayne Hill and Kathye Cross; seven grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Joe Pat McCracken
December 28, 1940 – June 25, 2024
PLANO – Joe Pat McCracken, 83, passed away on June 25, 2024, entering the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many, Joe leaves behind a legacy of devotion, hard work and cherished memories.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 29 at White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A service will be at 2 p.m. on June 30 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie, with son-in-law Tom Grace officiating.
Born on Dec. 28, 1940 to Bonnie Mae and Oscar Fred McCracken in Bowie, Joe graduated from Bowie High School in 1959. He continued his education at Arlington State College (now the University of Texas at Arlington) before joining the Texas National Guard. Joe completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, MO, then Fort Dix, NJ. He was later mobilized with the 49th Armored Division to Fort Polk, LA in August 1961.
On Nov. 10, 1961 Joe married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Dorothy (Dot) Overstreet. They were blessed with two children: Lori Michelle in 1967 and Stephen Chad in 1971.
Joe’s career as a service engineer for Industrial Woodworking Company in Garland allowed him to travel extensively. His work took him across the United States and to far-flung locations including New Zealand, Australia, Mexico, Prince Edward Island, Canada and Chile. Later, he co-founded a consulting business, continuing his international travels. Before retirement, Joe briefly worked for Kennametal, Inc.
An avid Texas Longhorns fan, Joe proudly attended the last Texas A&M vs. Texas rivalry game in College Station with his family in 2011. As the sole Texas fan in a house divided, he never let his family forget the Longhorns’ victory that day. Hook ‘em!
Joe’s warmth, humor and love for his family will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, James and Mary McCracken and Henry and Sarah Brown; twin sisters, Sarah Henry and Sandra Briggs and infant grandson, Stephen Cash McCracken.
Joe is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Dot; daughter, Lori Grace (Tom); son, Chad (Whitney); eight adoring grandchildren, Cade, Ty and Presli Grace, Taelor Martinez (Chris), Emma and Addi Short and Gracie and Kaci McCracken and great-grandchildren, Lyla and Kason Martinez.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Sherry Ann (Whitaker) Dorman
May 18, 1962 – June 24, 2024
NOCONA – Sherry Ann (Whitaker) Dorman, 62, died June 24, 2024 in Wichita Falls after battling kidney disease.
A visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 28 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on June 29 at the Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Bowie. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
She was born on May 18, 1962 in Bowie to Jerry and Dorothy (Williams) Whitaker. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1980. She worked in Bowie at multiple school locations in the cafeteria and later served at the Bowie Senior Citizen’s Center in different roles.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Dorothy and twin brother, Gary Whitaker.
She is survived by her husband, Greg; children, Kennedy Dorman, Rylan Dorman, Brandi Dorman, and Lindsey Myers; sister, Kay Maxwell; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bowie Senior Citizen’s Center in her memory.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Marshel Dale Ivins
September 17, 1932 – June 15, 2024
SEMINOLE – Marshel Dale Ivins, 91, died on June 15, 2024 in Seminole, TX.
A graveside service was on June 22 at Union Cemetery near Saint Jo under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home.
He was born Sept. 17, 1932 to Charlie and Jewel (McCubbins) Ivins in Montague County. He grew up on the family farm and was the oldest of nine children. He married Chessie Bradberry on June 3, 1955 in Nocona.
He served in the United States Army and worked for Haliburton for 38 years, where he retired as a field supervisor. Part of that time he was traveling the world with his wife where they lived in Tehran, Iran and Perth, Australia. He finished his career in Pampa where the couple raised their two boys.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Chessie Ivins; parents, Jewel and Charlie Ivins and two sisters, Lucy Edwards and Edna Ivins.
He is survived by his sons, Rob Ivins, Seminole and Mike Ivins, Idalou, TX; brothers, Bill Ivins, Lubbock, Jim Ivins, Denton, J.C. Ivins, Saint Jo and Roy Don Ivins, Lubbock; sisters, Gladys Burhans, Overland Park, KS and Virginia Ivins, Greenville; four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Union Cemetery to the attention of J.C. Ivins, P.O. Box 328, Saint Jo, TX 76265.
