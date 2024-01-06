TNT general members’ meeting on June 4

Those attending the 2024 general membership meeting of Tales ‘N’ Tales Museum will see the unveiling of two large leather art pieces that have been under restoration this year.

The meeting will be at 5 p.m. on June 4 in the Joe Benton Room at TNT. Art restoration expert Victoria Lupia will be the guest speaker and discuss all the steps involved in restoring these unique artworks by local artist Dell Motley.

It has been an extensive process from taking it out of the massive frames to dismantling the sections and cleaning them up. The restored pieces will be placed into lighter frames with archival backing. “The Ten Commandments” and “The Good Shepherd” will be hung in the Benton Room joining Motley’s other large pieces “The Last Supper” and “Jesus and the Fisherman.”

Members in attendance also will be the first to view the temporary exhibit of Terry Guilliams’ collection of artifacts recovered along the Texas side of the Red River Valley and from the historic Gault site in Bell County.