Top yard overflows with flowers of all colors

Congratulations to Aimee Ashley of 1110 Jackson whose yard was selected as the May Yard of the Month.

We apologize for the delay, but constant rainfall created some obstacles to getting the yards judged and a photo set up for the winner.

Ashley has window boxes overflowing with flowers on her home and pots of colorful blooms are everywhere. She calls her back yard her sanctuary where she often works on her back patio surrounded by flowers and her beautiful German Shepherd Bella is always nearby with her big ball.

Nominations for June Yard of the Month will be accepted through June 24.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.

Pictured: Aimee Ashley winners of the May Yard of the Month. (Photo by Barbara Green)