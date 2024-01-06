COUNTY LIFE
Top yard overflows with flowers of all colors
Congratulations to Aimee Ashley of 1110 Jackson whose yard was selected as the May Yard of the Month.
We apologize for the delay, but constant rainfall created some obstacles to getting the yards judged and a photo set up for the winner.
Ashley has window boxes overflowing with flowers on her home and pots of colorful blooms are everywhere. She calls her back yard her sanctuary where she often works on her back patio surrounded by flowers and her beautiful German Shepherd Bella is always nearby with her big ball.
Nominations for June Yard of the Month will be accepted through June 24.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Pictured: Aimee Ashley winners of the May Yard of the Month. (Photo by Barbara Green)
TNT general members’ meeting on June 4
Those attending the 2024 general membership meeting of Tales ‘N’ Tales Museum will see the unveiling of two large leather art pieces that have been under restoration this year.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. on June 4 in the Joe Benton Room at TNT. Art restoration expert Victoria Lupia will be the guest speaker and discuss all the steps involved in restoring these unique artworks by local artist Dell Motley.
It has been an extensive process from taking it out of the massive frames to dismantling the sections and cleaning them up. The restored pieces will be placed into lighter frames with archival backing. “The Ten Commandments” and “The Good Shepherd” will be hung in the Benton Room joining Motley’s other large pieces “The Last Supper” and “Jesus and the Fisherman.”
Members in attendance also will be the first to view the temporary exhibit of Terry Guilliams’ collection of artifacts recovered along the Texas side of the Red River Valley and from the historic Gault site in Bell County.
Saint Jo High School presents academic awards
Caleb Hennessey and Kyler Dunn were named Mr. and Miss Saint Jo during the annual awards banquet as the school year came to an end. See more awards in the weekend Bowie News. (Courtesy photos)
Summer lunch program opens Monday
Bowie Independent School District will be participating in the no-cost summer meal program for children.
In Bowie the summer meal program will be offered at the high school campus from June 3-13, Monday through Thursday each week while summer school is in session.
Breakfast is served 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch, 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m.
Healthy summer meals make a difference.
- In Texas, more than 1 in 5 children struggle with hunger.
- When the school year ends, children often lose access to consistent, nutritious school meals.
- The Summer Meals Program ensures more Texas children have enough food for an active, healthy life.
Wondering what’s in store for you and your children when you arrive at a summer meal site? Expect welcoming faces in a supervised setting, and a healthy, meal at no cost to children 18 and younger and eligible people with disabilities.
Meal site schedules are subject to change. Please call to confirm dates, times and meal-service details.
For more information, parents should visit SummerFood.org.
The Summer Meals Program provides meals at no cost to children and teens 18 years old and younger in low-income areas.
Participating families do not have to apply register or provide identification. The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds the Summer Meals Program – including the Summer Food Service Program and the Seamless Summer Option. The Texas Department of Agriculture administers the Summer Meals Program in Texas.
