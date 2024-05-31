COUNTY LIFE
Saint Jo High School presents academic awards
Caleb Hennessey and Kyler Dunn were named Mr. and Miss Saint Jo during the annual awards banquet as the school year came to an end. See more awards in the weekend Bowie News. (Courtesy photos)
COUNTY LIFE
Summer lunch program opens Monday
Bowie Independent School District will be participating in the no-cost summer meal program for children.
In Bowie the summer meal program will be offered at the high school campus from June 3-13, Monday through Thursday each week while summer school is in session.
Breakfast is served 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch, 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m.
Healthy summer meals make a difference.
- In Texas, more than 1 in 5 children struggle with hunger.
- When the school year ends, children often lose access to consistent, nutritious school meals.
- The Summer Meals Program ensures more Texas children have enough food for an active, healthy life.
Wondering what’s in store for you and your children when you arrive at a summer meal site? Expect welcoming faces in a supervised setting, and a healthy, meal at no cost to children 18 and younger and eligible people with disabilities.
Meal site schedules are subject to change. Please call to confirm dates, times and meal-service details.
For more information, parents should visit SummerFood.org.
The Summer Meals Program provides meals at no cost to children and teens 18 years old and younger in low-income areas.
Participating families do not have to apply register or provide identification. The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds the Summer Meals Program – including the Summer Food Service Program and the Seamless Summer Option. The Texas Department of Agriculture administers the Summer Meals Program in Texas.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie High School graduation presented
The traditional mantle ceremony was part of the 2024 graduation ceremony for Bowie High School on May 24. Juniors Virginia Watson and Boston Farris received the mantle of leadership from seniors Olivia Gill and Austin Weber, continuing a decades old tradition for BHS. (Photo by Jordan Neal)
See lots more photos from all the area graduations submitted by our readers in the mid-week edition.
COUNTY LIFE
Summer reading programs to begin at local libraries
The Bowie and Nocona Public Libraries are preparing their summer youth activities set to begin as June opens.
Bowie Public Library’s Summer Reading program will be at the Bowie Community Center on Tuesdays starting at 10 a.m. Theme for this year’s program is “Adventure begins at your library.”
Summer reading is open to children ages 0-12. Children will be given a reading log to bring with them to each program. At the end of the season each child receives a book.
Activities kick off with bounce houses and other activities on June 4. On June 11 enjoy the Storywalk in Pelham Park and see how creative you can be with sidewalk chalk.
On June 18 there will be a scavenger hunt and a hike. Everyone will be making binoculars and learn hiking safety from the Boy Scouts of Troop 121 at Pelham Park. It’s all about reading about camping on June 25 and the group will make s’mores with solar ovens.
As July 9 opens Smokey the Bear comes to Bowie. On July 16 it is all about the Summer Olympics with outdoor games at the soccer fields. Summer reading wraps up with the popular Creature Teachers who brings lots of animals to the kids to see up close.
Any questions can be directed to the library staff by calling 872-2681 or follow their Facebook page.
At Nocona Library the summer reading challenge is off and running on June 1. Presented by the Friends of the Nocona Public Library, the challenge runs June 1 to July 24. Print out the reading log on the Facebook page or pick one up at the library. Youngsters can win prizes.
