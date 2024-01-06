NEWS
Bowie teen killed in accident, 1 man seriously injured
A 16-year-old Bowie girl was killed and her father seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident .25 miles south of Bellevue on U.S. 287 Friday afternoon.
The preliminary investigation released by the Department of Public Safety Friday evening revealed that a 2020 Truck tractor towing a semi trailer was was stopped on the right shoulder of U.S. 287. The truck driver was Donald Shelton Jr., 47, Houston.
James McGlothlin, 48, Fort Worth, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu south on U.S. 287 and failed to drive in a single lane said the DPS officers. The Malibu struck the back end of Vehicle 1, spun clockwise in the travel lane, then struck the trailer of a third tractor trailer rig driven by Matthew Lowe, 45, Decatur, AL.
The car came to rest across both southbound lanes. The passenger, the Bowie teen, was pronounced deceased on the scene due to the injuries sustained during the crash. The driver was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth with incapacitating injuries.
DPS will not be releasing the names of the minors involved in this crash per Department policy and courtesy to the families of those involved.
Administration of Bowie ISD announced the gym would be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for students and staff to come together after the loss of this student.
Water issues drive subdivision rule updates
By BARBARA GREEN
In an effort to “be prepared” for anticipated growth stemming from a bevy of subdivision developments, Montague County Commissioners Tuesday approved an updated version of the subdivision regulations with only small changes.
The acceptance came following a three-hour public hearing where five citizens expressed their opinions both for and against the rules.
Several of the speakers urged the court to table action until the public had more time to study the changes, however, the majority of the court stated the variance process can address different issues come up outside the rules.
The county approved its first set of rules in 2019 a few years before the flurry of subdivision plats coming to the court. Since their approval Aug. 16, 2019 there have been 24 subdivisions with 465 total lots approved by the court.
Along with the updated rules, the court approved an interlocal agreement with the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District that serves Montague, Wise, Parker and Hood Counties.
The group will assist the county with groundwater availability studies, which are now required for subdivisions per state law.
County Judge Kevin Benton told the hearing of about 20 people the goal for this update was to have the best rules it can for new developments.
“We became concerned about water availability, especially after meetings with UTGCD and surrounding counties. In a few of those counties properties have run out of water. We wanted to do something to protect Montague County. Once we got into it you can’t change one thing without the other, so it grew,” said Benton.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Pictured: David Fenoglio of Nocona shares his thoughts on the new subdivision rules during the public hearing on Tuesday. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Man dies from ‘self-inflicted’ gunshot wound
A 26-year-old Sunset area man died Monday morning from what lawmen report was a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
Montague County Chief Deputy Jack Lawson explained a call came into the 911 service at 10:48 a.m. on May 27 where Holly Hall said her husband was coming to their residence south on Hwy. 101 to “commit suicide.”
Officers drove to find Benjamin Antonio Jubela-Gordon who was reportedly driving with a passenger who Lawson said was texting 911 their location as they were on Pleasant Hill Road.
The officers caught up with them shortly after 11 a.m. as they were leaving Sunset Gas and Grill. They went south on Highway 101 and were stopped south of Hwy. 101, just south of U.S. Highway 287.
“Due to the suicidal threat this was a high risk traffic stop. The deputies got the passenger out of the car and he went back to them. They called to the driver to do the same, but he took off driving south on Hwy. 101. The officers gave chase and just a short 273 yards down the road he crashed due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” explained Lawson.
Read more on this story in the weekend Bowie News.
Lake closed due to extremely high levels
Lake Amon Carter is now closed for boating until the lake level drops back below 922 feet. Selma Park is also closed.
Hear Audio Alert:https://hrpow.us/ZGCapLL
