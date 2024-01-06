Bowie teen killed in accident, 1 man seriously injured

A 16-year-old Bowie girl was killed and her father seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident .25 miles south of Bellevue on U.S. 287 Friday afternoon.

The preliminary investigation released by the Department of Public Safety Friday evening revealed that a 2020 Truck tractor towing a semi trailer was was stopped on the right shoulder of U.S. 287. The truck driver was Donald Shelton Jr., 47, Houston.

James McGlothlin, 48, Fort Worth, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu south on U.S. 287 and failed to drive in a single lane said the DPS officers. The Malibu struck the back end of Vehicle 1, spun clockwise in the travel lane, then struck the trailer of a third tractor trailer rig driven by Matthew Lowe, 45, Decatur, AL.

The car came to rest across both southbound lanes. The passenger, the Bowie teen, was pronounced deceased on the scene due to the injuries sustained during the crash. The driver was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth with incapacitating injuries.

DPS will not be releasing the names of the minors involved in this crash per Department policy and courtesy to the families of those involved.

Administration of Bowie ISD announced the gym would be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for students and staff to come together after the loss of this student.