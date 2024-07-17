Spice up dinnertime in 30 minutes

(Family Features) It’s easy to fall into a dinnertime rut, cooking the same meals with the same ingredients time and again. When your family is in search of a delicious way to shake things up in the kitchen, consider new ways to cook favorite dishes without completely rethinking the menu.

Replacing tired ingredients is an easy solution when classic recipes become bland and boring, which is a perfect reason to try cooking with 4th & Heart Ghee. As a 1:1 substitute for butter or oil, its spreadable texture makes it easy to use in baked goods, grilled dishes and beyond.

This superfood can do all the things butter can do – like make toast taste awesome and trick your kids into eating broccoli – but with additional benefits. For example, it maintains its molecular integrity at high temperatures, can be digested by lactose intolerant people, supports weight loss, improves digestion and reduces inflammation.

Consider these benefits of choosing 4th & Heart Ghee instead of butter:

Grass-fed and pasture-raised: It’s packed with naturally occurring fatty acids and CLA, which can improve gut health and biochemistry.

Butyric acid naturally occurs in your gut and in ghee, helping your body absorb nutrients from the foods you eat. Buttery taste: Ghee made in the traditional style provides a delicious, light and buttery taste, perfect for this Sweet Potato Bowl with Cilantro, Turmeric Ghee and Lime. It’s ideal for a light lunch or dinner as it’s bursting with vibrant flavors and wholesome ingredients.

To find more benefits of cooking with ghee, along with recipe inspiration, visit fourthandheart.com.

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 tablespoons 4th & Heart Turmeric Ghee, divided

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1 cup quinoa

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1/4 cup red onion, finely diced

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped, plus additional for garnish, divided

1 lime, juice only

1/4 cup crumbled feta or goat cheese (optional)

Preheat oven to 400 F. In large bowl, toss cubed sweet potatoes with 1 tablespoon turmeric ghee, cumin powder and smoked paprika; add salt and pepper, to taste. Spread sweet potatoes evenly on baking sheet and roast 25-30 minutes, or until tender and slightly crispy on edges, turning halfway through. Cook quinoa according to package instructions. Once cooked, fluff with fork and set aside. In medium bowl, mix cooked quinoa with black beans, red onion and 1/4 cup chopped cilantro. Drizzle half the lime juice over quinoa mixture and stir to combine. Add salt and pepper, to taste. In large serving bowl, top quinoa mixture with roasted sweet potatoes. Drizzle remaining turmeric ghee over bowl. Squeeze remaining lime juice over top. Garnish with additional chopped cilantro and crumbled feta or goat cheese, if desired.



