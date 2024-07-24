EDIBLES
Quick, delicious breakfasts to start your day with a bang
(Family Features) If you’re looking for a little motivation to take on a busy day or fueling up for an adventurous weekend with the family, there’s no better way to start the morning than with a filling breakfast. However, not everyone takes full advantage of this ever-important opportunity to prepare for the day ahead.
For some, skipping breakfast is due to a lack of time in the morning. For others, it isn’t about a lack of hunger or time; it’s boredom from quick solutions like cereal or a bagel.
Take your breakfast to a whole new level – without sacrificing too many precious morning minutes – with recipes you can get excited about like Basmati with Apricots, Walnuts, Yogurt and Honey. Jam-packed with flavor, it takes 5 minutes to prepare so you can serve your whole family a nutritious, filling meal even if you’re in a rush.
A long-grain rice that’s common in India, basmati is fragrant with a nutty flavor and fluffy texture that pairs well with the sweetness of dried fruits like raisins, cranberries, apricots and dates for a combination of flavor and nutrition at the breakfast table. Better yet, you can enjoy it during busy mornings with Minute Instant Basmati Rice, which is ready in just 5 minutes on the stove or in the microwave for quick, delicious, aromatic dishes.
When you’re in need of a single-serve meal that’s big on flavor but short on prep time before heading to the office, it’s hard to top a comforting breakfast scramble. This Tomato, Bacon, Onion and Cheddar Scramble is sure to awaken your taste buds while providing the energy you need to take on the day.
Fully cooked Minute Chicken & Herb Seasoned Rice Cups offer homestyle taste with carrots, onion and garlic. Ready in only 1 minute, the delicious combination of chicken, vegetables and herbs with hearty rice serves as a perfect base for savory omelets and scrambles. Plus, the BPA-free cups are a great option for an on-the-go power-up. For an even easier solution, you can eat the flavored rice right out of the cup so the breakroom or kitchen will stay clean while you enjoy a pick-me-up.
Discover more recipes that can fuel your mornings at MinuteRice.com.
Basmati with Apricots, Walnuts, Yogurt and Honey
Prep time: 3 minutes
Cook time: 2 minutes
Servings: 4
- 1 cup Minute Instant Basmati Rice
- 1/3 cup dried apricots, diced
- 1/3 cup walnut pieces
- 1/4 cup plain yogurt
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/3 cup fresh apples, diced (optional)
- Heat rice according to package directions.
- In cereal bowl, mix rice with apricots, walnuts and yogurt. Drizzle with honey and sprinkle with cinnamon. Top with diced apples, if desired, and serve.
Tomato, Bacon, Onion and Cheddar Scramble
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Servings: 1
- 1 Minute Chicken & Herb Seasoned Rice Cup
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1/8 cup diced onion
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 2 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 1/4 cup diced tomato
- 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- sliced scallions or parsley, for garnish (optional)
- Heat rice according to package directions.
- In medium, nonstick saute pan over medium heat, heat butter. Add onion and saute 1 minute.
- Add egg to pan and cook, stirring frequently, until scrambled and cooked through.
- Add rice, bacon and tomato to pan; stir to combine until heated through. Stir in cheese. Garnish with scallions or parsley, if desired, and serve.
SOURCE:
Minute Rice
EDIBLES
Spice up dinnertime in 30 minutes
(Family Features) If you’re looking for a go-to meal for your hungry family, search no more. This Taco Salad calls only for pantry staples so you can spice up busy evenings in just half an hour. Visit Culinary.net for more quick dinner solutions.
Taco Salad
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Total time: 30 minutes
Servings: 6
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 can (15 ounces) black beans
- 1 can (15 ounces) corn
- 2 cans (14 ounces each) diced tomatoes with chilies
- 1/2 cup half-and-half or milk
- 2 tablespoons onion powder
- 2 tablespoons garlic powder
- 2 tablespoons mesquite seasoning
- 1 tablespoon black pepper
- salt, to taste
- 1 lime, juice only
- 1 cup chopped cilantro
- romaine lettuce
- 2-3 cups shredded cheese
- 1 tub (16 ounces) sour cream
- crushed tortilla chips
- In pan over medium heat, brown beef until cooked through; drain. Add black beans and corn. Stir in tomatoes with juices and half-and-half. Add onion powder, garlic powder, mesquite seasoning and pepper. Season with salt, to taste. Bring to simmer.
- Add lime juice; stir. Sprinkle with cilantro.
- Wash and chop lettuce. Place cheese and sour cream in bowls for toppings.
- On plates, top crushed tortilla chips with meat sauce, lettuce, cheese and sour cream, as desired.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
EDIBLES
Shake up family meals with a versatile superfood
(Family Features) It’s easy to fall into a dinnertime rut, cooking the same meals with the same ingredients time and again. When your family is in search of a delicious way to shake things up in the kitchen, consider new ways to cook favorite dishes without completely rethinking the menu.
Replacing tired ingredients is an easy solution when classic recipes become bland and boring, which is a perfect reason to try cooking with 4th & Heart Ghee. As a 1:1 substitute for butter or oil, its spreadable texture makes it easy to use in baked goods, grilled dishes and beyond.
This superfood can do all the things butter can do – like make toast taste awesome and trick your kids into eating broccoli – but with additional benefits. For example, it maintains its molecular integrity at high temperatures, can be digested by lactose intolerant people, supports weight loss, improves digestion and reduces inflammation.
Consider these benefits of choosing 4th & Heart Ghee instead of butter:
- Grass-fed and pasture-raised: It’s packed with naturally occurring fatty acids and CLA, which can improve gut health and biochemistry.
- Spreadable and shelf-stable: Ghee is shelf-stable for up to 12 months and is best kept in the pantry. This means you never have to scramble to bring butter to room temperature quickly when baking or risk mangling your toast with cold butter.
- High smoke point: When oil smokes, it becomes a trans fatty acid. With a smoke point of 485 F, ghee lets you cook away without worrying about high temperatures.
- Natural source of butyric acid: Butyric acid naturally occurs in your gut and in ghee, helping your body absorb nutrients from the foods you eat.
- Buttery taste: Ghee made in the traditional style provides a delicious, light and buttery taste, perfect for this Sweet Potato Bowl with Cilantro, Turmeric Ghee and Lime. It’s ideal for a light lunch or dinner as it’s bursting with vibrant flavors and wholesome ingredients.
To find more benefits of cooking with ghee, along with recipe inspiration, visit fourthandheart.com.
Sweet Potato Bowl with Cilantro, Turmeric Ghee and Lime
- 2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 2 tablespoons 4th & Heart Turmeric Ghee, divided
- 1 teaspoon cumin powder
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 1 cup quinoa
- 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1/4 cup red onion, finely diced
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped, plus additional for garnish, divided
- 1 lime, juice only
- 1/4 cup crumbled feta or goat cheese (optional)
- Preheat oven to 400 F.
- In large bowl, toss cubed sweet potatoes with 1 tablespoon turmeric ghee, cumin powder and smoked paprika; add salt and pepper, to taste. Spread sweet potatoes evenly on baking sheet and roast 25-30 minutes, or until tender and slightly crispy on edges, turning halfway through.
- Cook quinoa according to package instructions. Once cooked, fluff with fork and set aside.
- In medium bowl, mix cooked quinoa with black beans, red onion and 1/4 cup chopped cilantro.
- Drizzle half the lime juice over quinoa mixture and stir to combine. Add salt and pepper, to taste.
- In large serving bowl, top quinoa mixture with roasted sweet potatoes. Drizzle remaining turmeric ghee over bowl. Squeeze remaining lime juice over top. Garnish with additional chopped cilantro and crumbled feta or goat cheese, if desired.
SOURCE:
4th & Heart Ghee
EDIBLES
Enjoy a fruit-infused Fourth of July
(Family Features) As patriotic parties roll on throughout the day and fireworks light up the night, Fourth of July fun calls for favorite snacks that complement the excitement. Whether you’re a pyro or prefer to leave the fiery entertainment to the experts, one thing you can take charge of is the dessert table.
Summer is a perfect time to make fruit the star of the show, and Fourth of July is no exception. These special occasions can be uplifted with the aroma and flavor of Envy Apples, a leading apple variety that offers an invitation to guests to savor memorable moments together.
Their versatility makes them ideal for sweet treats like these Apple and Berry Cream Cheese Tarts for a patriotic touch with red, white and blue pops of color. These tasty bites are shareable, handheld and festive, making them a savvy solution that keeps entertaining simple.
Just combine cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla and milk, pipe onto baked tart shells and top with raspberries, blueberries and star-shaped apple cutouts. Better yet, you can even swap out raspberries for preferred red fruits like strawberries or cherries, if desired.
If all the planning and entertaining leaves you short on time, turn to these Patriotic Apple “Donuts” that swap out traditional dough for thick, round apple slices topped with cream cheese and sprinkles. With just a few ingredients, you can slice the apples then let little ones in on the fun by spreading the cream cheese and decorating with sprinkles.
The craveable texture and crunch of Envy Apples provides balanced sweetness for these favorite desserts and beyond, giving guests the ultimate apple experience for all your Fourth of July festivities. They’re an appealing backdrop for pops of red and white in patriotic recipes as their flesh remains whiter longer, even after cutting or slicing, so they look fresh and delicious throughout the holiday.
To find more Fourth of July salads, main courses, sides and desserts, visit EnvyApple.com.
Apple and Berry Cream Cheese Tarts
- 1 cup diced raspberries
- 4 tablespoons sugar, divided
- 1 cup halved blueberries
- 1 package cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup milk
- 12 frozen mini tart shells, approximately 2 inches in diameter
- 3 Envy Apples, cut into 12 large slices (around cores)
- In bowl, stir raspberries and 2 tablespoons sugar. In separate bowl, stir blueberries and remaining sugar. Let sit 30-60 minutes.
- Beat together cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla and milk. Spoon into piping bag and cut off small part of tip.
- Bake tart shells according to package directions. Once baked and cooled, fill halfway with cream cheese mixture.
- Using small star cookie cutter, cut shapes from apple slices.
- Top half of each tart with spoonful of raspberries and other half with blueberries. Top each with apple star and repeat with remaining ingredients.
Patriotic Apple “Donuts”
Servings: 6
- 2 Envy Apples
- 2/3 cup whipped cream cheese
- 6-10 tablespoons red, white and blue sprinkles
- Cut apples horizontally to create thick, round slices. Use round cookie cutter to remove apple cores.
- Spread cream cheese on “donuts.” Top with sprinkles.
SOURCE:
Envy Apple
