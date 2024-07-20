Connect with us

TxDOT bridge agreements on county agenda

3 hours ago

Agreements on four bridge replacement projects in Montague County built through the Texas Department of Transportation will be presented to the commissioner’s court when it meets at 9 a.m. on July 22.
The bridges up for work are County Road 363/Jordan Road at Brush Creek in precinct two; CR 272/Rock Springs Road at Barrel Springs in precinct three; CR 194/Howard Road at North Fork Village Creek in precinct four and CR 265/Old Bonita Road at Branch Farmer’s Creek in precinct four.
A line item budget adjustment for $30,000 in the sheriff’s office, medical line item in the jail will be discussed.
The tax assessor/collector will ask to issue a refund for $4,456.18 for a homestead refund.
An order calling the Nov. 5 election, along with the slate of election judges, alternate judges and clerks for the 2024-25 elections will be considered. A final plat for lots 1-11 Smyrna Road Subdivision in precinct one will be reviewed.
A budget workshop wraps up the July 29 agenda.

Bowie, Nocona libraries wrap up summer reading this week

2 hours ago

07/20/2024

Local libraries wrap up their children’s summer reading programs this week.
The Bowie Public Library brings the popular Creature Teacher with all their spectacular animals for the final event on July 23 at the Bowie Community Center.
The program begins at 10 am. The children also will receive their prize books for their summer logs.
The Nocona Public Library ends its program at 10 a.m. on July 24 at the H.J. Justin Building at 100 Clay Street. The program will be “Our Own Action Heroes -” Nocona fire, police and EMTs.

Top photo – Smokey Bear visiting Bowie last week at summer reading.

Color added to outside kennels at Bowie Animal Shelter

3 hours ago

07/20/2024

Rachel and Roger Whitaker gave this metal storage container a fresh look with this colorful mural at the Bowie Animal Shelter. (Photo by Barbara Green)

Youngsters attend swimming lessons this week

3 hours ago

07/20/2024

Swim lessons for youngsters of all ages were conducted the past two weeks at the city pool. It was a good place to be during this summer heat. See more photos in the weekend News. (Photos by Barbara Green)

This young man jumps off into the deep end off the diving board as his lifeguard instructor watches.
Learning to float is a good start.
