Youngsters attend swimming lessons this week

Agreements on four bridge replacement projects in Montague County built through the Texas Department of Transportation will be presented to the commissioner’s court when it meets at 9 a.m. on July 22.

The bridges up for work are County Road 363/Jordan Road at Brush Creek in precinct two; CR 272/Rock Springs Road at Barrel Springs in precinct three; CR 194/Howard Road at North Fork Village Creek in precinct four and CR 265/Old Bonita Road at Branch Farmer’s Creek in precinct four.

A line item budget adjustment for $30,000 in the sheriff’s office, medical line item in the jail will be discussed.

The tax assessor/collector will ask to issue a refund for $4,456.18 for a homestead refund.

An order calling the Nov. 5 election, along with the slate of election judges, alternate judges and clerks for the 2024-25 elections will be considered. A final plat for lots 1-11 Smyrna Road Subdivision in precinct one will be reviewed.

A budget workshop wraps up the July 29 agenda.