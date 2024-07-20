COUNTY LIFE
Subdivision growth still driving property values, minerals decline
By BARBARA GREEN [email protected]
Montague County’s overall certified property values were up $384,065,344 for a total of $7,054,734,528 still driven by subdivision development for 2024 as real estate values went up and mineral values went down.
The Montague County Tax Appraisal District gathers values for all 14 tax entities in the county and also lists values for Alvord and Slidell Independent School Districts, which carry over a small portion into Montague County. Parts of BISD also carry over into Clay and Jack County.
Of those 14 entities four saw decreases primarily attributed to lower mineral values. Chief Appraiser Kim Haralson said lower oil and gas values are the common trend for Saint Jo, Forestburg and Gold-Burg ISDs, and Clear Creek Watershed. The rest of the entities all posted varying increases in their values.
With the arrival of the certified values cities, school districts and the county governing bodies will be able to begin work on their budget and tax rate preparations. Haralson said there is $88,214,921 in new taxable construction for 2024.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie, Nocona libraries wrap up summer reading this week
Local libraries wrap up their children’s summer reading programs this week.
The Bowie Public Library brings the popular Creature Teacher with all their spectacular animals for the final event on July 23 at the Bowie Community Center.
The program begins at 10 am. The children also will receive their prize books for their summer logs.
The Nocona Public Library ends its program at 10 a.m. on July 24 at the H.J. Justin Building at 100 Clay Street. The program will be “Our Own Action Heroes -” Nocona fire, police and EMTs.
Top photo – Smokey Bear visiting Bowie last week at summer reading.
COUNTY LIFE
Color added to outside kennels at Bowie Animal Shelter
Rachel and Roger Whitaker gave this metal storage container a fresh look with this colorful mural at the Bowie Animal Shelter. (Photo by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE
Youngsters attend swimming lessons this week
Swim lessons for youngsters of all ages were conducted the past two weeks at the city pool. It was a good place to be during this summer heat. See more photos in the weekend News. (Photos by Barbara Green)
