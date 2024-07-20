Subdivision growth still driving property values, minerals decline

By BARBARA GREEN [email protected]

Montague County’s overall certified property values were up $384,065,344 for a total of $7,054,734,528 still driven by subdivision development for 2024 as real estate values went up and mineral values went down.

The Montague County Tax Appraisal District gathers values for all 14 tax entities in the county and also lists values for Alvord and Slidell Independent School Districts, which carry over a small portion into Montague County. Parts of BISD also carry over into Clay and Jack County.

Of those 14 entities four saw decreases primarily attributed to lower mineral values. Chief Appraiser Kim Haralson said lower oil and gas values are the common trend for Saint Jo, Forestburg and Gold-Burg ISDs, and Clear Creek Watershed. The rest of the entities all posted varying increases in their values.

With the arrival of the certified values cities, school districts and the county governing bodies will be able to begin work on their budget and tax rate preparations. Haralson said there is $88,214,921 in new taxable construction for 2024.

