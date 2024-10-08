Connect with us

Bowie Powder Puff

4 mins ago

The junior class ended Meet the Rabbits night at Bowie by winning the Powder Puff football tournament on Thursday.

For more pictures from the games, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6865097&T=1

Meet the Rabbits

34 mins ago

08/10/2024

As the Bowie volleyball team was introduced at Meet the Rabbits on Thursday night, the team held up a jersey for recently deceased teammate Bailey McGlothlin.

For pictures of all of the teams, go click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6865096&T=1

Football teams trying to stay cool

1 hour ago

08/10/2024

The Nocona football team started practice this week as temperatures were at or near 100 degrees as teams tried to work their away around it. (Courtesy photo)

As the first week of high school football practices comes to an end with a cool low 90s degree day on Friday, coaches still had to find ways to dodge the heat, with three of the five days hitting more than 100 degrees.
The first week equals no fully padded practice for players as they have to complete five days called the acclimatization period.
Many teams try to practice around the heat, either starting practices early in the morning at around 6 a.m. or practices late in the evening at 6 p.m.
Nocona has practiced in the mornings in the first week. Coach Blake Crutsinger, on top of including plenty of regular water breaks, also said there have been some extended 15 minute water break inside with air conditioning mixed in as well.
Forestburg, in keeping with what the team did last year, decided to start its practice at the time it would during the school year.
That means practicing during the heat of the day starting at 4 p.m.
To combat this, Coach Greg Roller detailed having his team take short breaks every 20-25 minutes, with water as well as shade and a big fan blowing to cool them off. In the middle of practice, Roller said the team breaks into the locker room for a 10 minute break with the air conditioner.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.

Bowie tennis faces tough 5A teams

3 days ago

08/07/2024

The Bowie tennis team played two more matches on Friday and Saturday as part of their pre-district schedule.
The Jackrabbits lost tough matches at 5A schools Saginaw and Denison, but competed well in both to feel good about themselves.
On Friday, Bowie first played at Saginaw and lost 12-7 overall. Wins in the match all came from the girls team.
Coach Dayna Boothe saw encouraging signs from her young and inexperienced boy players in the match, commenting that several took games to deuce and showed improvement overall.
The next day, the Bowie team traveled to Denison. It was an even closer match, with Denison only winning by one game 10-9.
Bowie ends its pre-district schedule with a record 3-3 playing against mostly bigger schools.
The start of district is scheduled for Sept. 3 at Vernon.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.

