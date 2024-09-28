Team compiles area hospital locations, mileage

Downtown is getting all dressed up for autumn and its many events.

More fun is on the horizon for downtown Bowie with the changing of the seasons as the staff and volunteer of Bowie Community Development bring more activities starting with Harvest Sip & Stroll on Oct. 4, the night before Chicken and Bread Days.

Harvest Sip & Stroll With Me welcomes more than 20 participating merchants that will join fiddlers, horse-drawn carriage rides and a cool fall harvest photobooth for strollers to enjoy.

It is just $15 for Sip armband which includes a commemorative souvenir Sip glass. Previous strollers are encouraged to bring their past Sip glass as supplies are limited. See what is new and true to downtown Bowie along with many other popup shops. All proceeds go to the beautification projects for City of Bowie Community Development.

Cindy Roller, BCD director, invites strollers to find those perfect treasures: Jewelry, refreshments, apparel, shoes, fun hat bars, leather works, antiques, 3D printing and electronics, local beef and much more. Dine in Bowie while enjoying this fun event.

Read the full story on the Harvest Sip & Stroll in your weekend Bowie News.