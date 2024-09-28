COUNTY LIFE
‘Rhymin at the Justin’ planned for Oct. 12
“Rhymin at the Justin” poetry, prose and tall tales will be presented in conjunction with Art of the Song Music and Art Festival on Oct. 12.
The event will begin at 1 p.m. at the Justin Building in downtown Nocona. There are 12 slots and only a few left to sign-up to participate. All names after that will be put on a waiting list.
Call or text Larry Lemons at 940-366-5782 to register.
Downtown Bowie gearing up for Harvest Sip & Stroll, followed by C&B
More fun is on the horizon for downtown Bowie with the changing of the seasons as the staff and volunteer of Bowie Community Development bring more activities starting with Harvest Sip & Stroll on Oct. 4, the night before Chicken and Bread Days.
Harvest Sip & Stroll With Me welcomes more than 20 participating merchants that will join fiddlers, horse-drawn carriage rides and a cool fall harvest photobooth for strollers to enjoy.
It is just $15 for Sip armband which includes a commemorative souvenir Sip glass. Previous strollers are encouraged to bring their past Sip glass as supplies are limited. See what is new and true to downtown Bowie along with many other popup shops. All proceeds go to the beautification projects for City of Bowie Community Development.
Cindy Roller, BCD director, invites strollers to find those perfect treasures: Jewelry, refreshments, apparel, shoes, fun hat bars, leather works, antiques, 3D printing and electronics, local beef and much more. Dine in Bowie while enjoying this fun event.
Read the full story on the Harvest Sip & Stroll in your weekend Bowie News.
Get rid of your unwanted electronics
Do you have unwanted computer components such a desktops computers, laptop computers, LCD monitors, keyboards, mice, scanners, printers, battery back-up units, etc., that you don’t know how to dispose of properly?
If so, members of the Montague Emergency Communications Team can help as they host the annual Computer Recycling Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Bowie City hall parking lot.
The team will recycle your unwanted computer components and insure they are disposed of properly, in an environmentally friendly manner. They also will insure any computer hard drives are destroyed, thus preventing anyone from gaining access to personal information which may be left in the memory.
They also can accept sealed lead acid (SLA), nickel cadmium (NiCad), nickel metal hydride (NiMH) and lithium ion (Li-Ion) batteries for recycling. They cannot accept computer monitors or TV with cathod ray tubes.
This is a public service being offered at no cost to the community. Any proceeds will benefit the Montague County Emergency Communications Team and the Montague County SKYWARN program. For additional details email [email protected].
Team compiles area hospital locations, mileage
Following the announcement of the pending closure of the Bowie Emergency Room by Faith Community Health System at 7 a.m. on Oct. 6, the Montague Emergency Communications Team has created a area hospital list including mileage and contact information.
This medical facilities are listed by distance from Bowie and go in ascending order.
Nocona General Hospital
100 Park Road
Nocona, TX 76255
(940) 825-3235
Level IV Trauma Center
16 Miles from Bowie
Medical City
Decatur
609 Medical Center Drive
Decatur, TX 76234
(940) 627-5921
Level IV Trauma Center
28 Miles from Bowie
Faith Community
Health System
215 Chisholm Trail
Jacksboro, TX 76458
(940) 567-6633
Level IV Trauma Center
29 Miles from Bowie
North Texas
Medical Center
1900 Hospital Blvd.
Gainesville, TX 76240
(940) 665-1751
Level IV Trauma Center
40 Miles from Bowie
United Regional Health Care System
1600 Eleventh Street
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
(940) 764-7000
Level II Trauma Center
44 Miles from Bowie
This list also is posted on the team’s Facebook page. Call 911 for emergencies.
