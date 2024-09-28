‘Rhymin at the Justin’ planned for Oct. 12

Do you have unwanted computer components such a desktops computers, laptop computers, LCD monitors, keyboards, mice, scanners, printers, battery back-up units, etc., that you don’t know how to dispose of properly?

If so, members of the Montague Emergency Communications Team can help as they host the annual Computer Recycling Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Bowie City hall parking lot.

The team will recycle your unwanted computer components and insure they are disposed of properly, in an environmentally friendly manner. They also will insure any computer hard drives are destroyed, thus preventing anyone from gaining access to personal information which may be left in the memory.

They also can accept sealed lead acid (SLA), nickel cadmium (NiCad), nickel metal hydride (NiMH) and lithium ion (Li-Ion) batteries for recycling. They cannot accept computer monitors or TV with cathod ray tubes.

This is a public service being offered at no cost to the community. Any proceeds will benefit the Montague County Emergency Communications Team and the Montague County SKYWARN program. For additional details email [email protected].