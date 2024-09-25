COUNTY LIFE
Saint Jo Panthers enjoy homecoming events
(top) The 2024 Saint Jo High Homecoming Queen Taylor Patrick stands with the ladies of her court. (Not named in standing order) Layla Polk, sophomore princess; Maxey Johnson, junior princess; Taylor Patrick, Tara Wolf, Ava Rossin and Aliyah Vasquez, senior queen candidates; Bailie Nobile, junior princess and Olivia Johnson, freshman princess
Bowie Rural serving up annual fish fry
The Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual fish fundraiser on Sept. 28 with serving starting at 5:30 p.m. until it’s gone.
The event includes a prize drawing, auction and live band with all proceeds going to the Bowie Rural VFD.
Get fall fix-up tips, ideas in you Fall Home section inside today’s Bowie News
Fall will soon arrive and its time to get your home and yards decorated and protected from the winter that will follow. See the insert inside today’s Bowie News for tips and ideas.
Tales ‘N’ Trails readies Shebang event
Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum celebrates its annual fundraiser, Shebang, as the depository of county history marks its 14th year of operation in 2024.
This entertaining evening on Sept. 28 features an exciting live auction, dinner, live music and the ever popular “bucket auction.” Tickets are $50 or $350 for a table of eight all presented at the H.J. Justin Building at 100 Clay in Nocona.
Tickets are available at the museum office at 1522 E. U.S. Highway 82. It is BYOB.
One hundred percent of the event proceeds go to operation of the museum, maintenance and improvements. Operated by the North Texas Society of History and Culture (dba Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum) is a 501(c)3 organization and is eligible for tax-deductible donations, endowments and bequests.
Auction items are still being accepted at the museum, but right now it looks like there will be some tremendous items up for bid. How about a load of base rock or 50 square bales of hay? There is a one-hour helicopter ride and a three-hour tour of the Red River by air boat for five people.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
