Early voting opens Monday for Nov. 5 election

Early voting for what many expect to be the biggest election in U.S. history begins on Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 1.

Texas has seen its registered voters grow to more than 18 million and the turnout for Nov. 5 will be huge, so early voting may be the easier path.

Along with the presidential and national races Montague County voters will cast ballots in six location elections for city council and school board positions.

Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said her staff and the team of judges and clerks have been working hard to be prepared and they are ready to start the process. For early voting she emphasized the extended hours only apply to the annex location at Montague. See schedule of times below.

Location and times

The early voting locations are as follows: Montague County Courthouse annex in Montague; Bowie Senior Citizens Center, 501 Pelham; H.J. Justin Community Room, 102 Clay, Nocona and Saint Jo Civic Center, 101 E. Boggess.

Registered voters in the county may cast their ballots at any of these locations due to Montague County operating under countywide voting. Remember to bring along a photo ID.

Here is the schedule for early voting:

Oct. 21-25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., all four locations open.

Oct. 26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., courthouse annex location only.

Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., courthouse annex location only.

Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., courthouse annex location only.

Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bowie senior citizen center, Justin building and Saint Jo Civic Center.

Read more on this story in the weekend Bowie News.