Early voting opens Monday for Nov. 5 election
Early voting for what many expect to be the biggest election in U.S. history begins on Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 1.
Texas has seen its registered voters grow to more than 18 million and the turnout for Nov. 5 will be huge, so early voting may be the easier path.
Along with the presidential and national races Montague County voters will cast ballots in six location elections for city council and school board positions.
Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said her staff and the team of judges and clerks have been working hard to be prepared and they are ready to start the process. For early voting she emphasized the extended hours only apply to the annex location at Montague. See schedule of times below.
Location and times
The early voting locations are as follows: Montague County Courthouse annex in Montague; Bowie Senior Citizens Center, 501 Pelham; H.J. Justin Community Room, 102 Clay, Nocona and Saint Jo Civic Center, 101 E. Boggess.
Registered voters in the county may cast their ballots at any of these locations due to Montague County operating under countywide voting. Remember to bring along a photo ID.
Here is the schedule for early voting:
Oct. 21-25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., all four locations open.
Oct. 26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., courthouse annex location only.
Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., courthouse annex location only.
Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., courthouse annex location only.
Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bowie senior citizen center, Justin building and Saint Jo Civic Center.
Mountain bike trail idea offered to the city
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Two local citizens made a pitch this week to the Bowie City Council to develop bike trails possibly at Selma Park or Pelham Park, which they said could become an attraction for people to visit the city.
Yancy Cordell and Steve Kutie spoke to the council Monday night noting they had already met with the parks board, which directed them to the city officials.
Cordell said there are about 20 acres of land that could be used at Selma Park and in the past there have been some trails on the property. He added it would probably not be that expensive to do a project here.
“We could probably get three miles, but it would not be an aggressive trail, more of a place where families and kids could ride. It would be more like a green trail, but you could put in a few jumps or small obstacles. It would be pretty simple,” explained Cordell.
DPS investigate fatality accident on U.S. 81
An Oklahoma woman was killed in a car/semi-truck crash north of Ringgold on U.S. Highway 81 Tuesday afternoon.
The accident occurred at 12:20 p.m. on Oct. 15, 1.6 miles north of Ringgold. A preliminary investigation report from the Department of Public Safety states a 2022 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Sandra Bingham, 34, Ryan, OK, was stopped at a temporary stop light traffic control device on U.S. 81 northbound.
A 2021 Freightliner towing a 2022 semi-trailer was northbound on U.S. 81 driven by Robert Larry Krouse, 58, Parsons, KS.
The DPS report states the truck driver failed to control his speed and struck the back of the Traverse. That vehicle spun around and came to rest facing southeast. The truck came to rest facing north.
Bingham was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with incapacitating injuries. Her passenger, Francis Leann Durham, 54, Eagletown, OK, was transported to Nocona General Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The DPS notes neither woman was wearing a seatbelt and the truck driver was belted. Krouse was uninjured.
Highway 81 was closed in both directions as emergency personnel responded to the scene, and traffic was diverted while the scene was cleared.
Public meeting to explore medical needs in Bowie
There will be a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 in the Bowie Community Center’s west hall to discuss the closing of the Bowie Emergency room and what can be done to move the process toward another hospital or ER.
City Manager Bert Cunningham said while he was helping organize the meeting, he noted the City of Bowie is not involved in this process.
The Faith Community Health System Bowie ER was closed on Oct. 6 just a few weeks shy of celebrating its one year anniversary. The grand opening took place after more than two years of work remodeling and repairing the ER portion of the old hospital.
Bowie had been without a local hospital or ER since early 2020 when Central Hospital closed its doors. Prior to that Bowie Memorial Hospital had operated for 49 years before closing on Nov. 16, 2015.
After Central closed, locals had to rely on Nocona General Hospital and Wise Health System for emergency care. Faith officials said the ER was not meeting the projections required to maintain operations.
The company also had failed to obtain a designation as a Rural Emergency Hospital, which could have provided more $3.2 million for its operations. Hospital officials said the wording of the legislation allowed for an acute care hospital, not a new ER.
