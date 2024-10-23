Grand Jury indictments filed for fall

By BARBARA GREEN

Who doesn’t love a robot? From “The Jetsons” to “The Terminator” or an evening of “Battlebots,” we are all drawn in by the allure of the space age and robotics is a big part of that world. A future that can change the way the world works and develops.

The Montague County 4-H STEM Robotics Club is nearing its 10th year of empowering students by teaching fundamental science concepts through the scientific method and engineering design. In a support letter adult leaders of the club explain robotics touch every part of our lives, from the food we eat to the cars we drive, making life more efficient, exciting and fun.

“With the field of robotics growing rapidly, Texas 4-H is positioned to help inspire the next generation of innovators. We offer hands-on experiences where young people learn how to design, build and program robots,” states the club advisors in the letter.

The club was formed in 2015 driven by Tonya Kurosky, whose children are involved in 4-H activities. Her son Will was very interested in robotics, but as her children have grown she stepped back and other adult leaders joined to help grow the club to more than a dozen members.

Right now they try to meet two Saturday mornings a month often in the courthouse annex at Montague. That location may change depending on availability of the room.

The meeting is filled with the high energy of children as young as age nine as the first-timers get a look at the EV3 Lego Mindstorm robots and the laptops used for the programming.

At one end the newcomers are working with Pete Rohde, club technical advisor, as they are introduced to the programming. At the other end of the room more experienced members work with the teams getting ready for the upcoming State Fair robotics competition that was Oct. 17.

