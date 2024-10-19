Mountain bike trail idea offered to the city

By BARBARA GREEN

Two local citizens made a pitch this week to the Bowie City Council to develop bike trails possibly at Selma Park or Pelham Park, which they said could become an attraction for people to visit the city.

Yancy Cordell and Steve Kutie spoke to the council Monday night noting they had already met with the parks board, which directed them to the city officials.

Cordell said there are about 20 acres of land that could be used at Selma Park and in the past there have been some trails on the property. He added it would probably not be that expensive to do a project here.

“We could probably get three miles, but it would not be an aggressive trail, more of a place where families and kids could ride. It would be more like a green trail, but you could put in a few jumps or small obstacles. It would be pretty simple,” explained Cordell.

