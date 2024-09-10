COUNTY LIFE
Montague School celebrates its 100th anniversary
The staff and students of Montague Independent School District hosted a 100th anniversary party on Oct. 3 welcome back alumni and former staff to help celebrate.
COUNTY LIFE
NCTC Bowie readies Trunk or Treat
Get ready for a spooktacular time at the North Central Texas College Bowie Campus’ Trunk or Treat, a family-friendly extravaganza from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 19. This free event is open to the public and will feature bounce houses, outdoor games, a pumpkin patch for photos, and face-painting.
While the little ghouls and goblins are having a blast, adults are invited to explore the many programs and services offered by the NCTC Bowie Campus, 810 S. Mill. Enjoy free concessions, a live deejay and trick or treating.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Lions Club help sponsor circus
Bowie Lions members David Blackmon and David Schumacher have some fun with cast members of the Merriweather and Culpepper Circus when the company came to Bowie on Sunday, September 29. Bowie Lions Club sponsored the event. (Courtesy photo)
COUNTY LIFE
Fall crafts fair planned for Oct. 12
The Pumpkins and Snowflakes Craft Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Bowie First Methodist Church, 1515 N. Jefferson.
Shop local vendors who will present an array of hand-crafted items. There will be door prizes, and a pulled pork sandwich meal will be available.
Proceeds will benefit the Bowie Methodist Women of Grace.
