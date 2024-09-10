Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

NCTC Bowie readies Trunk or Treat

Published

2 hours ago

on

Get ready for a spooktacular time at the North Central Texas College Bowie Campus’ Trunk or Treat, a family-friendly extravaganza from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 19. This free event is open to the public and will feature bounce houses, outdoor games, a pumpkin patch for photos, and face-painting.
While the little ghouls and goblins are having a blast, adults are invited to explore the many programs and services offered by the NCTC Bowie Campus, 810 S. Mill. Enjoy free concessions, a live deejay and trick or treating.

COUNTY LIFE

Montague School celebrates its 100th anniversary

Published

1 hour ago

on

10/09/2024

By

The staff and students of Montague Independent School District hosted a 100th anniversary party on Oct. 3 welcome back alumni and former staff to help celebrate.

Students had fun looking back at some of the older yearbooks for Montague County. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Former MISD teacher Claudette Gray shared some of her experiences at the school with the audience, as Superintendent Carla Hennessey held up a photo from a special visit.
Jack Nabours who attended Montague School point to a diagram he made of how the school building looked when he went to school.
COUNTY LIFE

Bowie Lions Club help sponsor circus

Published

2 hours ago

on

10/09/2024

By

Bowie Lions members David Blackmon and David Schumacher have some fun with cast members of the Merriweather and Culpepper Circus when the company came to Bowie on Sunday, September 29. Bowie Lions Club sponsored the event. (Courtesy photo)

COUNTY LIFE

Fall crafts fair planned for Oct. 12

Published

4 hours ago

on

10/09/2024

By

The Pumpkins and Snowflakes Craft Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Bowie First Methodist Church, 1515 N. Jefferson.
Shop local vendors who will present an array of hand-crafted items. There will be door prizes, and a pulled pork sandwich meal will be available.
Proceeds will benefit the Bowie Methodist Women of Grace.

