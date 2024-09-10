NCTC Bowie readies Trunk or Treat

Get ready for a spooktacular time at the North Central Texas College Bowie Campus’ Trunk or Treat, a family-friendly extravaganza from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 19. This free event is open to the public and will feature bounce houses, outdoor games, a pumpkin patch for photos, and face-painting.

While the little ghouls and goblins are having a blast, adults are invited to explore the many programs and services offered by the NCTC Bowie Campus, 810 S. Mill. Enjoy free concessions, a live deejay and trick or treating.