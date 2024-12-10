COUNTY LIFE
Talking Tombstone Tour coming to Nocona
The Montague County Historical Commission and the Montague County Cemetery Board will be hosting a Talking Tombstone Tour featuring the Nocona Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Oct. 19.
This tour will begin at the gazebo in the center of the cemetery. There is no charge for this event.
Before the tour begins, there will be a brief program to honor the unveiling of a new historical marker. The competition for a historical marker is high.
For the cemetery to be awarded a second marker speaks to the historical significance of the cemetery and represents hours of research and dedication of many people. This marker focuses on some of the founding settlers of Nocona.
Because of the size of the cemetery, the tour also will be at the gazebo. Bring your lawn chairs and listen to the stories and learn about the lives of some of the early settlers of the area. The graves of each person represented will be marked, making it easy to find the people.
As always there are too many from the past to recognize in a day. After the presentations, enjoy some light refreshments and stroll through cemetery, sit and visit with friends or share stories of your own knowledge of history.
Commissioners court meets Oct. 14
Montague County Commissioners face a routine agenda of business when they meet at 9 a.m. on Oct. 14.
Interim District Attorney Katie Boggeman will discuss using Senate Bill 22 funds for a part-time position.
These funds were frozen during an investigation into District Attorney Casey Hall’s use of the funds.
The 2025 resolution for the indigent defense grant program will be presented.
Other topics on Monday’s agenda will be: Consider the appointment of Addie Kirkpatrick to the Montague County Child Welfare Board; reschedule the Veteran’s Day Nov. 11 meeting to Nov. 12; allow sheriff’s office to accept unanticipated revenue of $450 for donations to the National Night Out program; pay two invoices from federal grant funds for bid notices for the wastewater treatment plant; precinct one to enter a finance agreement to purchase a 2025 Mack truck for $161,175 and finance $120,000 and consider naming the private road off South Ford Road to Brom Loop in precinct two.
Sip & Stroll continues to grow with each festival
The 29th annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival saw the Harvest Sip & Stroll as its prelude with about 20 merchants participating. One merchants said he estimated serving about 300 people during the evening but the strollers were out in force for the fall evening. See lots of photos in the weekend Bowie News.
Top photo- The new Culpepper Trading Post on Smythe had a soft opening as they participated in Sip & Stroll.
Montague School celebrates its 100th anniversary
The staff and students of Montague Independent School District hosted a 100th anniversary party on Oct. 3 welcome back alumni and former staff to help celebrate.
