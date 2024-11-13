NEWS
BHS students, staff celebrate Veterans Day
Bowie High School staff and students welcomed veterans for their annual tribute and breakfast on Veterans Day. Members of the FFA, Kyle Keeler and Rylan Cole folded the American flag as each fold was explained during the ceremony.
NEWS
New Saint Jo City Council members to receive oath
Newly elected members of the Saint Jo City Council will take the oath of office when they meet at 6 p.m. on Nov. 13 in city hall.
While the city did not conduct an election due to none of races being contested, new officers will include Mayor Kelly Williamson and returning Aldermen Colton Thomas and Melissa McPherson. A new mayor pro tem also will be elected and the mayor, mayor pro tem and one council member will be added to city financial accounts.
The majority of Wednesday’s meeting is reorganization with member changes to the economic development boards and other officers.
New appointments to the Saint Jo Economic Development Board 4A are: Amber Smith, president; Melissa McPherson, vice president; Kelly Bob Bayer, treasurer; and Jennifer Vogel, secretary. Smith and Bayer will be added to the board’s bank account signatures, while Carla Hennessey and Lucas Thompson will be removed.
Hennessey resigned from the boardin July and Thompson is no longer on the council. Debbie Dennis, city secretary, said these changes were made at the directive of the bank to have specific updated names for those who can sign documents.
Colton Shelton will be removed from the 4B board bank account.
Other topics
Beau Mauldin will make a request to place a tiny home on property located at 101 Katy Lake Road.
The council will discuss removing James Tidwell with Wolfe, Tidwell & McCoy as the city attorney and approve Zac Renfro of Reeves, Renfro Law Group as the new city attorney.
NEWS
Burn ban expires, caution still urged
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
While Montague County’s ban on outdoor burning expired, commissioners still urge residents to use caution.
Commissioner Mark Murphey in public comments told the court Tuesday while the burn ban has expired after its 90 days, people should still exercise extreme caution with burning. He urged any person doing major burns to call the sheriff’s office at 894-2871, ext. 1, to let them know.
In a brief post-holiday meeting Tuesday the Montague County Commissioners approved numerous routine items.
The court paid two invoices out of its American Rescue Plan federal funds for work on the sewer plant for the courthouse/annex complex. One bill is the permit fee of $620 from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. County Judge Kevin Benton said this will be an annual fee, which they will pay for with ARPA funds this year and budget it next year.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Amon Carter, Selma Park remain closed as of Tuesday
As of 8 a.m. Nov. 12, Lake Amon G. Carter and Selma Park both remained closed due to flooding from last week’s heavy rainfall.
The lake was closed shortly after 5 p.m. on Nov. 8, announced by City of Bowie officials who cited concerns about boat traffic causing issues where properties had high water.
Amon Carter is considered full at 920 mean sea level and it surpassed that level on Friday after more than four inches of rain fell Thursday and Friday, following similar rainfall during the prior weekend.
With heavy run-off, the lake only continued to rise and as of 4 p.m. Monday it was 922.81 msl, 2.80 feet above full. Texas Water Data reported the level was unchanged as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, but lakesonline.com on the city webpage showed a reading of 922.43 msl.
Selma Park also is closed and there are power outages at the campground due to high water in the sites nearest to the water’s edge. The lake area is expected to remain closed until the levels drop below 922 msl.
Lake Nocona was 89.1% full at 825.72 at 4 p.m. Monday. The level had not changed as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
City Manager Bert Cunningham said the action is taken from a safety and liability standpoint, and while he has not heard of anyone violating the order by boating he said there are always people who don’t follow the rules.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS12 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint