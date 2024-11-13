New Saint Jo City Council members to receive oath

As of 8 a.m. Nov. 12, Lake Amon G. Carter and Selma Park both remained closed due to flooding from last week’s heavy rainfall.

The lake was closed shortly after 5 p.m. on Nov. 8, announced by City of Bowie officials who cited concerns about boat traffic causing issues where properties had high water.

Amon Carter is considered full at 920 mean sea level and it surpassed that level on Friday after more than four inches of rain fell Thursday and Friday, following similar rainfall during the prior weekend.

With heavy run-off, the lake only continued to rise and as of 4 p.m. Monday it was 922.81 msl, 2.80 feet above full. Texas Water Data reported the level was unchanged as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, but lakesonline.com on the city webpage showed a reading of 922.43 msl.

Selma Park also is closed and there are power outages at the campground due to high water in the sites nearest to the water’s edge. The lake area is expected to remain closed until the levels drop below 922 msl.

Lake Nocona was 89.1% full at 825.72 at 4 p.m. Monday. The level had not changed as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

City Manager Bert Cunningham said the action is taken from a safety and liability standpoint, and while he has not heard of anyone violating the order by boating he said there are always people who don’t follow the rules.