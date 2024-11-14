Connect with us

Amon Carter reopens

Published

4 hours ago

on

Lake Amon G. Carter has now (Thursday, Nov. 14) re-opened for boating. Selma Parkremains closed due to electric problems caused by high water. Water levels remain above normal and boaters should be cautious of possible debris.

The lake was closed on Nov. 8 after heavy rainfall and a rising lake level. It is considered full at 920 mean sea level and through the weekend it was topped more than 922 msl.

NEWS

Nelson Street reopens after a lengthy repair project

Published

5 mins ago

on

11/14/2024

By

After a year of renovations Nelson Street at Mill was reopened today to traffic. Nearly $3 million in repairs were made to this area to repair major drainage issues. A Bowie police vehicle came along and was the first vehicle to roll through after city staff and council members removed the barricades. (Photo by Barbara Green)

NEWS

BHS students, staff celebrate Veterans Day

Published

1 day ago

on

11/13/2024

By

Bowie High School staff and students welcomed veterans for their annual tribute and breakfast on Veterans Day. Members of the FFA, Kyle Keeler and Rylan Cole folded the American flag as each fold was explained during the ceremony.

This group of veterans were each introduced and received arose from the students. (Photos by Jordan Neal)
Culinary students cooked up a special breakfast for the veterans and their families who attended the program Monday. See more photos in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS

New Saint Jo City Council members to receive oath

Published

1 day ago

on

11/13/2024

By

Newly elected members of the Saint Jo City Council will take the oath of office when they meet at 6 p.m. on Nov. 13 in city hall.
While the city did not conduct an election due to none of races being contested, new officers will include Mayor Kelly Williamson and returning Aldermen Colton Thomas and Melissa McPherson. A new mayor pro tem also will be elected and the mayor, mayor pro tem and one council member will be added to city financial accounts.
The majority of Wednesday’s meeting is reorganization with member changes to the economic development boards and other officers.
New appointments to the Saint Jo Economic Development Board 4A are: Amber Smith, president; Melissa McPherson, vice president; Kelly Bob Bayer, treasurer; and Jennifer Vogel, secretary. Smith and Bayer will be added to the board’s bank account signatures, while Carla Hennessey and Lucas Thompson will be removed.
Hennessey resigned from the boardin July and Thompson is no longer on the council. Debbie Dennis, city secretary, said these changes were made at the directive of the bank to have specific updated names for those who can sign documents.
Colton Shelton will be removed from the 4B board bank account.
Other topics
Beau Mauldin will make a request to place a tiny home on property located at 101 Katy Lake Road.
The council will discuss removing James Tidwell with Wolfe, Tidwell & McCoy as the city attorney and approve Zac Renfro of Reeves, Renfro Law Group as the new city attorney.

