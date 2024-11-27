Saint Jo falls to 2nd ranked Abbott in the area round

The Gold-Burg Bears lost in the area round of the playoffs on Friday night against Oakwood at Ferris High School.

The Panthers won 63-24 in a game where the Bears were trailing, but never gave up.

Gold-Burg came into the game confident and hopeful it could keep its magical season going. For only the second time in program history, the Bears had not only won the district title, but had won their bi-district playoff game the previous week.

The win the previous week against Woodson had cost a starter as Caleb Epperson could only watch from the sideline a week after suffering a serious head injury. Still, Gold-Burg thought it could overcome and set more program history by advancing past the area round.

Oakwood had a nearly identical record at 6-5 while the Bears had a 7-4 record. The Panthers were only ranked four spots higher than the Bears heading into this season so it looked like the game was going to an evenly matched thriller.

Oakwood took the first drive and slowly but surely worked its way down the field, mixing in power runs with Gavin Wilbanks before letting its most dynamic athlete, Dayden Velasquez, handle the ball in situations in pass-run plays.

Gold-Burg made the Panthers earn every yard in a nearly five minute drive, but Oakwood executed and scored on a short touchdown run to take the early lead 7-0.

Then the Panthers recovered the ensuing onside kick and it looked like things were about to turn real bad for Gold-Burg. Thankfully, the Bears’ defense again was stiff in Oakwood’s slow march towards their end zone.

This time, Gold-Burg was able to keep the Panthers out, forcing a turnover on downs at its own five-yard line.

Unfortunately, the Bears first offensive drive did not go anywhere. Backed up near its own end zone, Gold-Burg made the rare call, in six-man football, to punt the ball away.

Oakwood would then score less than a minute later on a nine-yard run to push its lead to 15-0 heading into the second quarter.

The Bears’ offense had a bit better of a time on their second drive. Gold-Burg stuck to the script this time around, running hard for short but consistent gains and even got a pass interference call to keep the chains moving.

Then the Bears set up a middle wide-receiver screen pass to Keelyn Case from Levi Hellinger for a 16-yard touchdown pass. It cut the lead to 15-8 and Gold-Burg had renewed hope.

Unfortunately, Oakwood answered back quickly. Getting away from its power running game that the Bears had defended well despite being the smaller team overall, the Panthers decided to play out of the spread more and empower Velasquez to take the reins.

He scored on his second touchdown run of the game, this one a 26-yard run, to put Oakwood back up by two scores 23-8.

Despite Gold-Burg coming off a successful drive, its offense stalled in its next drive. Not able to pick up consistent short to medium gains, the Bears were hunting for the big play more and more and came up empty, turning it over on downs at its own 32-yard line.

It looked like Gold-Burg’s defense might hold as it prevented Oakwood from moving the ball much farther, until Velasquez found a receiver open for a 25-yard touchdown pass after scrambling around. The Panthers led 31-8 heading into halftime.

Frustrations had mounted in the first half as the Bears fell further behind, with offensive execution and body language being some things coaches and players were upset about. While those stayed around until the end of the game, it did not lead to the boiling point explosion that it seemed like it might by the end of the game.

The second half saw Gold-Burg come out and lead a successful offensive drive. Paul Jones got loose on a 23-yard touchdown run to get the Bears back on the board and cut the lead to 31-15.

While Gold-Burg’s defense did a good job of making Oakwood’s offense work, it was not enough to get a stop as the Panthers eventually scored on a short touchdown pass.

The Bears’ offense could not keep the momentum going from their previous drive as again they got behind the chains and were looking for a big play to bail them out. Gold-Burg turned the ball over on downs at its own 30-yard line.

It looked like Oakwood was on its way to score again as it moved inside the Bears’ red zone area. Gold-Burg got a break when Hayden Chambers ripped the ball away from a Panther player to force turnover.

Unfortunately, the Bears were backed up near their own end zone. That came into play as Gold-Burg was tackled for a loss in the end zone for a safety.

It made the score 41-16 heading into the fourth quarter as Oakwood got the ball back.

The Panthers scored on a 13-yard touchdown pass early in the final period to extend the lead to 49-16.

Gold-Burg’s offense answered back as a pass against pressure made Oakwood pay. Jayton Epperson hit Case for a quick pass he took 33 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to 49-24.

Unfortunately, that would be the final good thing that went the Bears’ way.

Oakwood would score twice more, once on a big run and another on a big pass play, while also forcing two turnovers on defense before the game was up.

Gold-Burg did just enough to avoid having the game ended due to mercy-rule. The Panthers won 63-24.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News. For more pictures from the game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6870730&T=1