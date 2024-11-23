‘Wine like a dog’ event to aid new county shelter

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

It was family night for the City of Bowie Fire Department as members gathered for the annual pre-Thanksgiving awards dinner this week.

Firefighter of the Year awards, service awards and officers and firefighters were pinned with their new badges.

Fire Chief Doug Page opened the evening with a remembrance of a fallen firefighter, James Dunham who died 25 years ago on Nov. 18. This Saint Jo firefighter was responding to a car accident at Forestburg and after he arrived suffered a heart attack. Page noted his daughter is auxiliary member Renee Hart.

Chad Long, member of the department for one year and one month received the Firefighter of the Year Award. Kelly Tomlin, nine-year member, was selected by the volunteers to receive the Roy Gene Williams Award.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.

Top photo- New lieutenants Michael Burrows and Chad Gerlach received the oath from Mayor Gaylynn Burris. (Photo by Barbara Green)

New firefighters were recognized for completing their firefighter I or II training.