Young Homemakers served Bowie 58 years; Santa’s Workshop Nov. 23

Communities, just like families, will come together for Thanksgiving with holiday meals this week, so don’t spend the day alone or without a meal.

Saint Jo and Forestburg will have their town dinners on Nov. 21, while the Nocona Senior Citizen Center also will serve its Thanksgiving feast.

In Saint Jo the meal will be served at noon in the Saint Jo Civic Center. The center board will provide the turkey, ham, dressing, gravy, bread and drinks. Guests are asked to bring their favorite side dishes whether it be vegetables, salads or desserts to complete the meal.

Food may be dropped off at the civic center that morning. This meal is free. The civic center is a 501c3 non profit corporation and donations are appreciated.

The Forestburg Community Center Club will serve up its dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the community center. The club will provide meat, dressing and drinks, while guests are asked to bring a side dish or dessert.

The Nocona Senior Citizens Center will serve up its Thanksgiving feast at noon on Nov. 21. The meal will include traditional holiday favorites. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for those 12 and under and free for those under the age of four. The center is at 400 Boston Street.

The center is already taking RSVP reservations for dine-in and take-out, call 940-825-3148. Center staff sent out their gratitude for those who donated turkeys and hams this past week after one of the center freezers went out. They have plenty of turkeys but could still use a few hams.

The center experienced a big setback earlier this week when its freezers went out destroying the turkeys and hams already stored for the dinner. Community members have been stepping up to fill the void and center officials were planning to restock this weekend.

First Methodist Church of Bowie members will once more host the Bowie community Thanksgiving Day dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members invite you to come as you are to share a meal in fellowship hall or call for delivery or carry-out.

Delivery orders will be taken until noon on Nov. 27. Call the church office at 940-872-3384. Calling to report pick-up meals is helpful, although not necessary. There is no charge for dinner.

There also will be a free hot meal on Thanksgiving Day at First Baptist Church of Nocona from 10 -11:30 a.m. The church is located at 511 Cooke and the meal of traditional favorites will be serv