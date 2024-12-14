NEWS
Longer city airport hangar lease debated
By BARBARA GREEN
Could privately built airport hangars be in the future for Bowie Municipal Airport?
It was an idea broached by an area business man and supported by a council member, who asked for a discussion on Monday’s agenda.
The city council also received what is expected to be the final change order for the Nelson Street project and delayed making a final contractor payment as the punch list has not been completed.
It has been one month since Nelson Street opened as a through street after nearly two years of being closed due to a collapsed section then under repair. This change order is an overall reduction in the contract amount of $49,923.25.
It includes a reduction of $11,935.59 in a contingency allocation, plus liquidated damages of $6,650 to the contractor, MX Construction, who was fined $700 a day for nine and a half days when the company did not attain “substantial completion” by the required date.
It also includes additional engineering fees of $29,337.66 associated with the reinforcing required for the deficient bridge deck on the new culvert bridge. The change order explains the contractor did not build the bridge deck as required by the contract documents. In lieu of tearing out the deck and starting over, the owner allowed the existing deck to remain only if it was adequately reinforced.
Airport hangars
David Cassel, a builder and developer out of the Metroplex, made a pitch to the council about a 50-year lease on land at the city airport where he would like to build airport hangars, which he would in turn lease.
He explained while he knew there had been 25 and 30 year leases, he believes there is no way to get a successful return in today’s market with interest rates and material and labors costs without a longer lease.
Top photo – (Left) This private hangar was build about two years and the property has a 30-year lease at $1,200 a year. Any future hangars would have to be built on this side of the airport just past these buildings. (Photo by Barbara Green)
CM files police incident report
Words typed on social media can sometimes get you in hot water and a local man found this out as he eluded to the murder of the United Healthcare chief executive officer in New York City when referencing a Bowie official.
On Dec. 10, Bowie Police Officer Michael Fonner was dispatched to Bowie City Hall to speak with City Manager Bert Cunningham in reference to a Facebook comment that appeared to be directed to him. He explained there was a post on Dec. 9 around 5 p.m. made by a user named Evan Taylor on the Bowie Texas Citizens Facebook page.
Fonner’s incident report states Taylor’s comment was in a series of posts related to the city council meeting stating “We should invite that guy who paid a visit to the health insurance CEO.” The officer was given screen shots.
After doing some research Fonner was able to find contact information on Taylor and called him. The report states Fonner recommended Taylor be careful with what he posts because it may be misconceived. No further incident occurred.
Police Chief Guy Green said the man indicated he had not meant any direct threat to anyone. This is an information report with no criminal offense made.
Nocona Council handles a varied agenda of business
Members of the Nocona City Council named four members to the library board and approved the purchase of a security/video camera system at the police department.
A bid of $14,159 was accepted for the camera system with funds coming from the coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds.
One new member, Lori Hunt, was named to the Nocona Public Library board, while Dianne Webb, Robert Herndon and Lawrence Hoage were reappointed.
Two chamber of commerce requests to close downtown streets were approved. One resolution will close Farm-to-Market Road 103 on March 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Mardi Gras Nocona Style.
The second closed the same street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 7 for Cruisin’ Nocona. Agreements also will be created with the Texas Department of Transportation for these two closures.
Three items were address by the council action as the building commission. Toni Blanton’s request to install a Graceland 2022 manufactured home at 600 E. Mesquite, tabled from last month, was denied.
City Secretary Revell Hardison said this was not a manufactured home but a structure akin to a storage shed with no walls or structure inside .
Last month the council asked for more plans on what they were going to do with the structure. The panel indicated what the owner wanted to do with the building now does not meet city building regulations.
Abdiel Puentes Lopez asked to install a new 2024 manufacture home at 508 Lamar, which was approved.
The first hearing on the status of a structure at 204 Dallas Street was conducted. The property was owned by the late Linda Marentes and Santos Marentes.
The fire marshal gave a report on the inspection and it was deemed substandard. The owner was given 90 days in which to tear it down.
Bowie Council asks for more information on water rate hike proposals
By BARBARA GREEN
The Bowie City Council took no action Monday on a pair of proposed water rate increase plans asking for additional figures before making a decision.
City Manager Bert Cunningham reviewed two rate plans for water which he said are needed to “ensure the financial stability of the city.” The manager said no one wants increases, but rates must be raised periodically to progress and make improvements.
In the presentation the CM said just like citizen’s costs have increased the city’s cost also have gone up especially this past year, pointing to costs in some supplies going up 30 to 40%.
“The cost of operations, treating water and requirements of our state regulatory agency, TCEQ, have made it so that on average we are losing money in our water fund. We cannot continue to let this happen,” he explained.
In 2018 the water rates were inadequate to rising costs so they were increased by 4% to pay for inflated costs of treating water, maintenance of the water plant and replacing old lines throughout the city.
An infrastructure fund was established and can only be used for water and sewer line projects with council approval. Cunningham said since then, the city has self-financed several water and sewer lines in all parts of the city replacing more than 5,000 feet of line.
In the last three years due to increasing costs, new funds have not been added to the infrastructure fund. It has gone from about $1.2 million to $426,000 in July of this year.
Click on the link below to read the full three-year water rate study and rate proposals.
https://bowienewsonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/THREE-YEAR-WATER-RATE-STUDY.pdf
